Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Paris, Florence and Venice on the cheap: $1,699, with hotels and airfare

Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy.
The famed Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy.
(Penelope Vining)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Aug. 21, 2019
5 AM
Share

Airfare and hotels are packed into this European sampler that will take you to Paris and Florence and Venice for $1,699 per person.

The deal: There’s so much that comes with what’s called the Romantic Europe deal, starting with round-trip international and European air and train tickets. The price, based on double occupancy, includes three nights in Paris at Hôtel de France Invalides, two nights at Hotel de la Ville in Florence and two nights at San Cassiano Residenzia d’Epoca in Venice. Rooms include a private bathroom and daily breakfast.

When: The offer is good for trips Nov. 1 through March 31.

Details: This trip is all about saving money by traveling in the off-season. Private transfers (except in Venice) are included.

Advertisement

Info: Adventure Vacations, adventurevacationsinc.com

Travel
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement