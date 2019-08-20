Paris, Florence and Venice on the cheap: $1,699, with hotels and airfare

Airfare and hotels are packed into this European sampler that will take you to Paris and Florence and Venice for $1,699 per person.

The deal: There’s so much that comes with what’s called the Romantic Europe deal, starting with round-trip international and European air and train tickets. The price, based on double occupancy, includes three nights in Paris at Hôtel de France Invalides, two nights at Hotel de la Ville in Florence and two nights at San Cassiano Residenzia d’Epoca in Venice. Rooms include a private bathroom and daily breakfast.

When: The offer is good for trips Nov. 1 through March 31.

Details: This trip is all about saving money by traveling in the off-season. Private transfers (except in Venice) are included.

Info: Adventure Vacations, adventurevacationsinc.com