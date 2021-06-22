Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Why you should care about the coronavirus lab leak theory
LA Times Today: Why you should care about the coronavirus lab leak theory

Did COVID-19 slip out of a lab or did it come from bats?

These are among the theories that have sparked controversy around the globe.

But some scientists believe investigating the origin of the virus – no matter the theory – is crucial in helping the world avert the next pandemic.

L.A. Times national correspondent Emily Baumgaertner joined us with the story.
