LA Times Today: Why you should care about the coronavirus lab leak theory
Did COVID-19 slip out of a lab or did it come from bats?
These are among the theories that have sparked controversy around the globe.
But some scientists believe investigating the origin of the virus – no matter the theory – is crucial in helping the world avert the next pandemic.
L.A. Times national correspondent Emily Baumgaertner joined us with the story.
