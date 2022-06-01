LA Times Today: Fleeing Ukraine’s embattled east by train

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered into its third month. More than 12 million Ukrainians are displaced because of the conflict.



As Russian attacks target eastern cities, Ukrainians have fled to the west.



L.A. Times photojournalist Carolyn Cole documented a 22-hour train ride to Lviv, where many are hoping to find safety.