LA Times Today: An unreliable test is sending mothers to prison for killing their newborns

In prisons across Latin America, there are women who have been convicted of killing their newborn babies. The problem is that the evidence against them included a forensic test that was being used in the era of the Mayflower.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Leila Miller explained how an unreliable test rooted in antiquity is still being relied on to put women behind bars today.