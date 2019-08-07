10 Images
Deadly Taliban suicide attack targets Kabul police station
At least 14 people have been killed and more than 140 wounded after a Taliban suicide attack outside a police station in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul.
Afghan health workers take a wounded man to a hospital after an explosion Aug. 7 in Kabul. (Jawad Jalali / EPA/Shutterstock)
A man who was injured in a car bomb blast talks to people at the scene in Kabul. (Hedayatullah Amid / EPA/Shutterstock)
Afghan security officials shift the body of an alleged suicide bomber. (Hedayatullah Amid / EPA/Shutterstock)
Afghan security forces investigate the site of the car bomb blast, near a Kabul police station. (AFP/Getty Images)
Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a car bomb blast in Kabul. (Hedayatullah Amid / EPA/Shutterstock)
A view of the desctruction in Kabul. (Hedayatullah Amid / EPA/Shutterstock)
A man surveys the destruction in Kabul. (Hedayatullah Amid / EPA/Shutterstock)
Afghan security forces officers stand guard at the site of the blast. (Jawad Jalali / EPA/Shutterstock)
A wounded man is carried to an ambulance after the explosion in Kabul. (Rafiq Maqbool / Associated Press)
Afghan security officers stop a man near the site of the explosion. (Rafiq Maqbool / Associated Press)
