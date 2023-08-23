LA Times Today: Hawaiian surfing legend leads relief effort in Lahaina
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden toured the devastation of the Maui wildfire on Monday. The fire killed at least 115 people. Nearly two weeks later, at least 850 are still missing.
The president met with several community leaders including legendary surfer Archie Kalepa, who turned his home into an emergency response supply station.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan recently returned from Maui to share how Kalepa is helping survivors.
