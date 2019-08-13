Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
San Jose mayor wants gun owners to have liability insurance in wake of Gilroy shooting

Gun Liability Insurance
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, shown in 2015, has proposed that gun owners in his city be required to carry liability insurance to cover taxpayer costs associated with firearm violence.
(Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 13, 2019
10:59 AM
The mayor of San Jose has proposed requiring gun owners in the nation’s 10th-largest city to carry liability insurance to cover taxpayer costs associated with firearm violence.

The Mercury News reports that, if approved, Mayor Sam Liccardo’s strict new measure would be the first of its kind in the nation to curb gun violence.

The city of 1 million was home to two children killed in a July 28 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Liccardo announced his proposal on Monday. It would require approval from the City Council.

He likened the proposal to attempts to lower smoking rates and car crashes.

Gun rights groups are vowing that if the City Council approves the measure, they will take San Jose to court.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
