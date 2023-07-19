Five years, a Netflix hit and a flood of Facebook posts: How Taiwan’s #MeToo finally took off

A wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations has roiled Taiwan.

The allegations have hit the world of politics, entertainment and academia. Many of those who have spoken out about harassment have been inspired by a storyline in a hit Netflix show.

The two-month-long phenomenon comes more than five years after similar movements in the U.S. and other parts of Asia, and has led to resignations, lawsuits, rebuttals and a broader discussion on how one of the most progressive societies in Asia confronts sexual harassment and assault.