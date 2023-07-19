Advertisement
World & Nation

Five years, a Netflix hit and a flood of Facebook posts: How Taiwan’s #MeToo finally took off

By Stephanie Yang
David Shen
Share
TAIPEI, Taiwan — 

A wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations has roiled Taiwan.

The allegations have hit the world of politics, entertainment and academia. Many of those who have spoken out about harassment have been inspired by a storyline in a hit Netflix show.

The two-month-long phenomenon comes more than five years after similar movements in the U.S. and other parts of Asia, and has led to resignations, lawsuits, rebuttals and a broader discussion on how one of the most progressive societies in Asia confronts sexual harassment and assault.

World & NationEntertainment & Arts
Stephanie Yang

Stephanie Yang is a China correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was a reporter with the Wall Street Journal in New York, Beijing and Taipei, covering a broad range of topics including financial markets, tech companies, New York City and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Born and raised in Iowa, she graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement