Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, sweeps to re-election, setting the stage for chilly relations with China

Taiwanese voters handed President Tsai-wen a resounding victory Saturday against a more China-friendly opponent, setting the stage for another four years of chilly cross-straits relations.

Against the backdrop of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the stakes for both Taiwan and China were high.

Tsai won re-election against Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang and third party candidate James Soong by emphasizing that she would defend Taiwan’s democracy against Chinese aggression and would not agree to talks on Beijing’s terms.

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, also trounced the Kuomintang, or KMT, in legislative contests around the island, giving her a strong majority to work with in her second and final term as Taiwan’s first female president.

In her victory speech, Tsai said the election showed that when Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy are threatened, its people will “shout back.”

She addressed Chinese leaders, spelling out four conditions as key to improving cross-straits relations.

China must abandon threats of force against Taiwan, neither side should deny the other’s existence, the future of Taiwan must be decided by its 23 million people and both sides must be willing to sit down and discuss their relationship, she said.

“I also hope that the Beijing authorities understand that a democratic Taiwan and our democratically elected government will not concede to threats and intimidation,” Tsai said. “Positive cross-straits interaction, founded in mutual respect, is the best way to serve our peoples. The results of this election have made that answer crystal clear.”

With returns still coming in at about 8:45 p.m., Han made a concession speech to supporters, urging unity and apologizing for disappointing them.

He said he had already called Tsai to congratulate her.

“Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and rule of law are our most precious assets,” he said. “Our fellow citizens have made this decision, and as candidates, we must respect the results of the election,” he said.

KMT chairman Wu Den-yih said he will take responsibility for the election losses by resigning.

With the results just in, China had not yet reacted Tsai’s re-election. Communist officials typically issue a harshly worded statement after victories by the DPP, which was founded by pro-independence activists and has refused to accept China’s pre-conditions for dialogue.

In more than two decades since the end of martial law, Taiwan has evolved into a full-fledged democracy. Paramount for voters here is the existential threat posed by China, which considers the island a renegade province that needs to be brought back into the fold, by force if necessary.

The presidential campaign played out with all the hallmarks of politics in the internet age, from concerns about Chinese social media disinformation to a deeply polarized electorate that relies on dueling media sources.

Analysts pointed to pressure from China, beginning with a hardline speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping last January and continuing with the Hong Kong protests, as a key factor in her victory, after missteps early in her term had damaged her popularity.

“They wanted a president who could handle China,” said Shelley Rigger, a professor at Davidson College and a visiting researcher with National Taiwan University’s College of Social Sciences. “I don’t think the PRC is always the central issue in Taiwan politics, but it is now.”

In an echo of American politics, Han won the nomination of a major establishment party as a populist upstart with an everyman persona, stoking tremendous enthusiasm in some voters and alienating others.

He rose to prominence after pulling off a stunning victory to become mayor of the southern port city of Kaohsiung, a DPP stronghold.

A victory for Han, 62, would have brought a willingness to negotiate with China under the 1992 Consensus, which holds that there is only one China but each side can adopt its own definition of what that means.

Han and the Kuomintang, or KMT, argue that closer ties with China are necessary to grow Taiwan’s economy, though they do not support the “one country, two systems” model of Hong Kong.

Under the last KMT president, Ma Ying-jeou, who preceded Tsai in office, Taiwan signed more than 20 trade and investment deals with China, establishing direct air links and allowing large numbers of Chinese tourists to visit Taiwan.

In contrast to Han’s bombastic speaking style, Tsai, 63, rarely raises her voice. A former law professor educated in the U.S. and England, she wears her hair in a conservative bob and has made her two cats and three dogs a campaign centerpiece.

She argues that Taiwan, whose official name is the Republic of China, should look to the rest of the world rather than to China to develop alliances and trade ties.

“On Jan. 11, we can choose to compromise on the 1992 Consensus and one country, two systems, gambling away the future of our young people, or we can choose our free democratic lifestyle, defending our sovereignty, defending the Republic of China, Taiwan,” she said at a presidential debate on Dec. 29.

Since U.S. President Richard Nixon visited China in 1972 — followed by the formal American recognition of China in 1979 — most countries have granted diplomatic recognition to China and not Taiwan, which is shut out of major international organizations like the United Nations.

China has struck back against Tsai by halting the flow of Chinese tourists, demanding that companies change their websites to reflect Taiwan’s subordinate status, conducting military exercises nearby and wooing away some of the island’s few remaining diplomatic allies.

Amid party infighting and a controversial attempt to reform the pension system for government workers, the DPP suffered a stinging defeat in local elections in 2018, forcing Tsai to resign as party chairwoman.

Tsai’s fortunes began to change when Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech last January emphasizing that “one country, two systems” was the only end game for Taiwan.

Though KMT officials say they do not support that framework, Xi’s strong language swung momentum in the DPP’s direction, as did the Hong Kong protests.

Taiwan’s economy also rebounded, weakening the argument that a closer relationship with China was vital to job growth.

Last year, the DPP-controlled legislature codified a court decision granting same-sex couples the right to marry, making Taiwan the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage.

Tsai her once more fractious party unified before the vote and systematically cultivating younger voters, said

In the months before the election, Tsai led by more than 20 points in most public opinion polls, as Han tried to cast doubt on the results by urging his supporters to lie to pollsters.

With Taiwan’s democracy still young and the threat of China looming, few on this island of 23 million take the right to vote for granted. In the last presidential election four years ago, a record 80% of eligible voters cast ballots.

On Saturday, people across Taiwan braved long lines at polling places to choose legislative candidates as well as their next president.

In Taiwan, the divide between the DPP, whose color is green, and the KMT, represented by blue, is as profound as America’s Democratic-Republican divide. Younger voters are more likely to be green and more likely than their elders to consider themselves Taiwanese rather than Chinese. It is common for families to be divided along generational lines and avoid discussing politics at the dinner table.

Support for the Hong Kong protesters is widespread here, with people posting messages on pro-democracy walls and donating supplies, including gas masks.

But some Taiwanese, regardless of political persuasion, say there is no immediate danger of becoming another Hong Kong, pointing to the strength of their democratic institutions.

Harris Kuo, 66, a retired teacher, favors dialogue with China but says Taiwan’s democracy has come too far for “one country, two systems” to ever be a possibility.

Kuo would not say who he planned to vote for, but he has supported KMT candidates in the past.

“There’s no comparison between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” he said on Friday at Daan Forest Park in Taipei. “Hong Kong doesn’t have its own army. The R.O.C. has its own constitution and government. We still have diplomatic allies. We’re a sovereign state.”

Still, gradual erosion of Taiwan’s hard-won democracy is a huge concern, especially among Tsai supporters.

Dong Yu-hsin, 23, is from the island of Kinmen, just offshore from China, which used to function primarily as a military base and was regularly shelled by Chinese troops.

He said he supports Tsai because she will hold the line against China -- a consideration that, for him, overrides any economic benefits from closer ties.

“We have such a free and open society, and on the other hand, the government in China places a lot of restrictions on its people,” said Dong, who works in the social service industry. “That’s even more important than money.”

