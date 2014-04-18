Signature Events

The Los Angeles Times has brought readers the information they need to make their lives more productive and enjoyable. As an extension of that mission, we produce an annual series of public events.
Indie Focus Screening Series
Ongoing | Sundance Sunset Cinemas
Each month, we hand-select and screen an independent, foreign or documentary film prior to its release. Afterwards, the talent will join us to discuss the making of the movie, moderated by Los Angeles Times film writer Mark Olsen.
Book Prizes
April 20, 2018 | Bovard Auditorium on USC Campus
The 2018 Los Angeles Times Book Prizes will be presented on Friday, April 20, 2018, in a public ceremony in the Bovard Auditorium on the campus of USC.
Festival of Books
April 21 & 22, 2018 | USC
One of the largest book festivals in the country is here in L.A. -- the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
LA Times Food Bowl
MAy 1-31, 2018 | Los Angeles
We will be back in May 2018, with an exciting new #31daysoffood program announced in the spring.
Food Bowl - Night Market
May 16-20, 2018 | Grand Park
5 nights, 50 street food vendors, bars, outdoor dining, DJs and more. Weekdays from 5pm. Weekends from 3pm.
The Envelope Screening Series
October – December | Arclight Sherman Oaks
Join a select audience in screening award-worthy feature films hosted by The Envelope. Following each screening will be a conversation with the talent, moderated by our journalists.
Ideas Exchange
Ongoing | Los Angeles Area
Intimate conversations with the world’s most intriguing personalities. Past events include Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Shonda Rhimes.
