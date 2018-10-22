Los Angeles Times Names Sue Horton Op-Ed Editor

Horton will return to The Times in December to lead the daily commentary section and encourage conversations around news, culture and ideas
The Los Angeles Times has named Sue Horton Op-Ed Editor, reporting to Nicholas Goldberg, editor of the editorial pages. Horton previously held the position in 2014 and will return to The Times in early December.
“The op-ed section is where we bring together a curious and diverse group of columnists and contributors who offer ideas, commentary and analysis about timely and important issues,” said Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine. “Sue brings knowledge, experience and a discerning eye for talent to this most important role.”
“Sue is an extremely talented editor, a great colleague and mentor, and her versatility and energy will invigorate our op-ed pages,” Goldberg said. “We’re delighted to have her back to help us find and publish smart, provocative, penetrating opinion pieces in print and online, and to find more ways to engage the larger community in these conversations.”
Horton is currently a top news editor at Reuters, handling immigration coverage as well as stories about the Supreme Court, healthcare and the midterm elections. She was previously at The Times from 2001 to 2014 in a variety of roles, including Op-Ed Editor, Sunday Opinion Editor and Deputy Metro Editor. Before joining The Times, Horton served as editor-in-chief of the L.A. Weekly, was a professor at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, authored “The Billionaire Boys Club” and did investigative reporting for CBS’s “60 Minutes.”
“It’s an exciting new era at the Los Angeles Times and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Horton said.