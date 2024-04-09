A letter to readers

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, shown in the Globe Lobby of The Times’ building in downtown L.A. on April 13, 2018.

Dear Reader,

I’m pleased to share the good news which we shared with the L.A. Times staff yesterday that Terry Tang has been appointed executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

Terry’s name may already be familiar to you. She joined The Times in 2019 and has served as editorial page editor since 2022. In December I decided that a change in editorial leadership was needed and in January this year, I asked her to lead the newsroom on an interim basis, as we executed the planned newsroom restructuring to better engage our readers.

Her passion for the important role journalism plays in our lives and her love of Southern California, where she grew up, make her a great fit for this paper. Day in and day out, she impresses me with her expertise as a journalist, her ability to lead and, most of all, her commitment to you, our readers.

As an Angeleno and someone who cares deeply about this community, I feel extremely lucky that the L.A. Times is in such capable hands. As the executive chairman of this company, I am filled with optimism moving forward with such a talented news executive.

A little more about Terry: Before joining the L.A. Times, she served as director of publications and editorial at the American Civil Liberties Union. Prior to that, she worked at the New York Times for 20 years in many positions: as deputy editorial page editor; op-ed editor; assistant editorial page editor; editorial writer; deputy technology editor; metro desk major beats editor; and co-founder and editor of Room for Debate, an online platform for rapid-response commentary.

Terry will now oversee L.A. Times news coverage and our Opinion pages. She is a champion for the critical role that The Times plays in revealing the truth, explaining life in this sprawling region and bringing attention to issues that matter most, especially for those whose voices are often unheard. She, along with the hundreds of skilled and dedicated journalists who work each day to provide you with a reliable and inspiring source of news, will continue earning your trust every day.

Thank you for supporting the L.A. Times.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D.

Executive Chairman

Los Angeles Times

