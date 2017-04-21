Meet Chanelle Benz, whose debut book is 'The Man Who Shot Out My Eye Is Dead'

The stories in Chanelle Benz’s “The Man Who Shot Out My Eye Is Dead” are as disturbing and violent as the title indicates. The debut book explores rage and inhumanity in a variety of settings, including the Old West, 19th century England and contemporary Philadelphia. The collection begins with the O. Henry Prize-winning story “West of the Known,” about a young woman in 19th-century Texas rescued from abuse by her half brother, and ends with “That We May Be All One Sheepefolde,” which follows an English monk in the 16th century forced to reckon with the loss of his beloved monastery.

Benz was educated at Boston University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in acting, and at Syracuse University, where she studied with George Saunders and earned an MFA in creative writing. She spoke with The Times via telephone from her home in Houston.

You were born in London and grew up on the American East Coast. Did those places have any influence on your fiction?

I think so. I lived in London until I was 7. I had a wonderful childhood. My mom was young, she was one of seven, and I got taken care of by my aunts and uncles and my great-aunt, who looked like an English headmistress. She taught me how to read, and we used to make books together. It was very English. So when I came to America, it was surreal to me. At first, we moved to New Jersey, and then my stepfather was stationed in Utah, in this tiny town called Sunset, which is outside of Ogden, and I just remember thinking, “This is Mars.” There was all this red dirt. We came to this person's house, and there was a baby in a highchair eating a pound bag of M&M's and Hitchcock was on the TV. [Laughs.] It was striking, but I think I always had these escape fantasies of other worlds that I could enter.

Is there a reason you decided to start the collection off with a Western story?

It just made sense to me at the time. It seemed like that was the most accessible story, even though people still ask me why there's no quotation marks. [Laughs.] I think it's a pretty easy read. Even though it was a Western, it felt like it was emblematic of my writing, so I just felt like it was a good way to start off the other adventures. And ever since sixth grade, I had an obsession with Billy the Kid. I saw "Young Guns II." I've never to this day seen "Young Guns." I just kind of fell for the idea of being part of a posse and trying to work myself into that history.

The collection feels cohesive, although the stories obviously vary widely in terms of genre and setting. What would you say are the underlying themes, if there are any, of this book?

One of the underlying themes that emerged midway through the collection was that of violence. Usually, the protagonist is coming up against a moment where they’re invited to take on an act of violence, or to resist or to try and avoid it in some other way. Not all of [the stories] follow that to the letter, but they all have this moment. Sometimes people ask me, "Why violence?" and I don't know without therapizing myself. I guess I've been saying, “I don't know,” but look at this current moment. It feels very resonant to me, very visible.

The English director Peter Brook was really important to me when I was an actor. I saw his “Hamlet” with Adrian Lester back in 2000. One of the things I remember [Brook] talking about in an interview is that to him, “Hamlet” is about this moral dilemma, which is, “I have to avenge my father's death out of respect for him, and because I love him, and that's my duty. But on the other hand, to avenge his death, I have to kill, which is the ultimate sin, which is the thing you can never undo.” There is redemption, but there is no undoing. I was really thinking about that during the collection. Killing is something that can happen so quickly and now so indirectly, and yet it is this thing that ripples out, this unstoppable thing that can't be taken back.

Some of the scenes of violence in the book are very graphic. Was it emotionally difficult to write that?

I was trying to think about what is surprising, the things that surprise you. I remember seeing a street fight, and the quality of the blood of the person on the ground was shocking to me because it just wasn't anything like TV. I hadn't really seen that. But some scenes were more difficult. Even just imagining, in “The Mourners,” the children’s death — when I came back around to revise that, I had just had a baby, so I was going on no sleep. But also I had much more of a sense of what that would be like, and I felt superstitious about it. Revising that story was very painful.

But it's in the Western [stories] too. A lot of those men, the outlaws, the Jesse James types, they were the sons of Confederate soldiers, but they didn't have a fight. They didn't have a real cause. When they come up to the frontier, it's these young men who are really drunk with guns, and there's not much else. So there's bound to be this kind of reckless, almost accidental bloodshed. And that's kind of what I was thinking about with Jackson [in “West of the Known”].

You're of British and Antiguan descent, and those are obviously two places with really rich literary traditions. Were you influenced at all by any particular works or authors from the U.K. or Antigua and Barbuda?

Growing up, I read a lot of English literature, C.S. Lewis, Roald Dahl. I learned how to read at a young age because I was an only child, so there wasn't much else to do. I was obsessed with this series called “The Famous Five” [by Enid Blyton]. But I continue to keep reading a lot of English writers. I love David Mitchell and “The Blue Flower” by Penelope Fitzgerald. When I was in theater school, I really loved Jeanette Winterson. We did an adaptation of her book “Gut Symmetries,” which was a seminal artistic experience for me.