The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 15
Hardcover fiction
1. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A retired math teacher comes to terms with her past after she’s gifted a run-down house on a Mediterranean island.
2. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
4. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.
5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
6. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books: $30) Three estranged siblings return to their family home in New York after their beloved sister’s death.
7. Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson (Doubleday: $30) Private eye Jackson Brodie is back in the newest installment of the bestselling mystery series.
8. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.
9. We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida, E. Madison Shimoda (Transl.) (Berkley: $25) A bestselling celebration of the healing power of cats.
10. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Dynamic Drive by Molly Fletcher (Hachette Go: $30) The keynote speaker and podcast host offers a guide to unlocking your true potential.
3. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
4. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in U.S. political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.
7. The Reset Mindset by Penny Zenker (Amplify Publishing: $20) The productivity expert’s guide to achieving work, relationship and leadership goals.
8. Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson (Random House: $35) The first Black woman to ever be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court chronicles her life story.
9. On the Edge by Nate Silver (Penguin Press: $35) A deep investigation of the hidden world of power brokers and risk takers.
10. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.
Paperback fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
3. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
5. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
7. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $20)
10. Slow Days, Fast Company by Eve Babitz (NYRB Classics: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Co.: $20)
6. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $20)
7. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
