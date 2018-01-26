Sandra Allen on writing her uncle's story as a cover song in 'A Kind of Mirraculas Paradise'

People like my uncle should be involved in discussions about their care and their treatment. In my experience, folks who have experienced what we may call "madness" or psychic distress or who've heard voices or seen visions actually have a lot to say about how we might best provide mental-health care and what it should consist of. Folks who've been in the traditional mental-health care system can really teach us a lot about what helps, what doesn't help, and what actively might make things worse. This is a really key point: We've gotta listen to Bob and people like him. Right now, the systems that we have actively exclude people like my uncle from being heard on topics like their own lives, their own bodies, what happens to them and what the rest of us consider them to be. The more we can elevate the voices of people who've experienced this first hand, the better. They have a lot to tell us. What might allow a person who's had a life-interrupting event to then recover and go on to live a life that still has dignity? What things in our current mental-health system are preventing those who have been diagnosed with psychiatric illnesses from going on to live full and dignified lives?