Elizabeth Warren has a book coming in April. Its title? 'This Fight Is Our Fight'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who was silenced on the Senate floor Tuesday night, will publish a new book in April.

“This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class” will be released on April 18 by Metropolitan Books, the publisher announced earlier Tuesday.

Warren's book will, the publisher promises, tell “the story of how the United States built the greatest middle class in history, and how big corporations and financial institutions then came to overpower the interests of poor, lower-income, and middle-class Americans.”

Warren, who has become one of the leaders of her party's progressive wing, said in the release that the American political system doesn't work for everyday working-class citizens.

“America’s once-solid middle class is on the ropes, and now Donald Trump and his administration seem determined to deliver the knock-out punch," she said. "At this perilous moment in our country’s history, it’s time to fight back — and I’m looking for more people to join me."

The book was announced the same day the Senate voted to rebuke Warren for reading a letter written by Coretta Scott King, the widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., on the Senate floor.

King wrote the letter in 1986, objecting to the then-nomination of Jeff Sessions to a U.S. District Court, criticizing Session's record on racial issues and civil rights in Alabama. Sessions failed to be confirmed for that position.

Now Sessions is a U.S. senator, and President Trump's nominee for attorney general. Because of her rebuke over reading King’s letter, Warren is forbidden from speaking again during Session’s nomination process.

“She was warned,” said Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. “She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Warren, a former law professor, was elected to the Senate in 2012. She had previously served as a special adviser to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010-11.

"This Fight Is Our Fight" will be the second book from Warren. Her previous book, "A Fighting Chance," was published by Metropolitan in 2014.