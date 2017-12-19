Ashleigh Cummings, Willa Fitzgerald join the cast of 'The Goldfinch' adaptation

The film adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Goldfinch” will feature actresses Ashleigh Cummings and Willa Fitzgerald, Variety reports.

The actresses join Ansel Elgort, who was announced as the film's lead actor in October, and Aneurin Barnard in the cast of the long-awaited movie, which will be directed by John Crowley (“Brooklyn”).

“The Goldfinch,” which was a bestseller when it was published in 2013, follows Theo Decker (to be played by Elgort), who survives a terrorist attack at a museum that kills his mother. Theo makes off with a painting of a goldfinch by 17th-century Dutch artist Carel Fabritius, which he takes with him as he moves to Park Avenue in New York, and then Las Vegas and Europe.

Tartt spent 10 years working on the novel, her third. It won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and made the shortlist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction.

Cummings, the star of the Australian television series “Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries,” will play Pippa, a girl who also survives the terrorist attack and for whom Theo nurses romantic feelings.

Fitzgerald, known for her work on the MTV show “Scream,” is slated to star as Kitsey, Theo's distant fiancee.

The film will be written by screenwriter Peter Straughan, who also wrote the recent film adaptation of John le Carre's “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” The movie, which will be co-financed by Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios, is scheduled to go into production in 2018.