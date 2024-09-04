The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 8
Hardcover fiction
1. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.
2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.
7. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.
8. By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books: $30) Two women playwrights, centuries apart — one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays — are forced to hide behind another name.
9. The Book of Bill by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue: $27) An infamous villain is back from the great beyond to finally tell his side of the story.
10. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in U.S. political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) A pragmatic road map to success.
4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
6. On the Edge by Nate Silver (Penguin Press: $35) A deep investigation of the hidden world of power brokers and risk takers.
7. Men Have Called Her Crazy by Anna Marie Tendler (Simon & Schuster: $30) The popular artist’s memoir reckons with mental health as well as the insidious ways men affect the lives of women.
8. Imminent by Luis Elizondo (William Morrow: $30) The former head of the Pentagon program responsible for investigating UFOs tells his story.
9. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
10. I Heard There Was a Secret Chord by Daniel J. Levitin (W.W. Norton & Co.: $33) The neuroscientist explores the curative powers of music, showing us how and why it is one of the most potent therapies today.
Paperback fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
2. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
7. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $13)
8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
9. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
8. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $22)
9. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $20)
10. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)
