Jeffrey Toobin is writing a book about Trump-Russia scandal

Jeffrey Toobin, the CNN legal analyst and New Yorker reporter, will publish a new book about the Russia scandal that has clouded the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

There's no title or publication date as yet for the book, which will look into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian government officials and their representatives. The book will also focus on the congressional committees investigating the same issue.

In a news release from Doubleday, a Penguin Random House imprint, publisher and editor-in-chief Bill Thomas called the project “the book that Jeff Toobin was born to write.”

“All of Jeff’s books have taken complex legal subjects and drawn out the characters and drama — as well as humor — that make the stories compelling,” Thomas said.

“We've been telling this story in bits and pieces for the past year,” Toobin said in the news release, “but I'm hoping to pull it together in single narrative that tells the tale in all its bizarre glory.”

Mueller was appointed in May as special counsel to look into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. The probe has so far resulted in three people associated with the campaign being charged, including former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his protégé Rick Gates, both of whom have been indicted on charges including “conspiracy against the United States.”

Also charged was former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopuolos, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The book will be Toobin's eighth. He is also the author of the bestsellers “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court” and “The Run of His Life,” which was adapted into the 2016 television program “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

His most recent book, “American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst,” was published last year.