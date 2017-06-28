Paddington Bear fans say farewell to creator Michael Bond

Michael Bond, the creator of the sweet-tempered, marmalade-loving children's book character Paddington Bear, has died at age 91. Fans of the beloved children’s book character who appeared in the series that began with “A Bear Called Paddington” in 1958 and continued through “Paddington's Finest Hour,” which will be released in the U.S. in October, turned out on Twitter to pay tribute.

The Paddington stories were adapted into a British television series in the late 1970s, as well as a 2014 film. A sequel to that movie, “Paddington 2,” is scheduled for a theatrical release in November.

The Paddington books have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide.