Quiz: Will you be voting for ‘The Bear’ at this year’s Emmys?

“The Bear” won 10 Emmys for its first season, including comedy series, writing and directing along with honors for actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

This year, for its second season, the show earned 23 nominations, breaking the record of most Emmy nods for a comedy series. That haul makes it the overwhelming favorite to sweep through the ceremony again, even if there are still grumblings about whether “The Bear” belongs in the comedy categories.

Will you be voting for it? Take the following quiz to see whether you fancy yourself a member of the brigade.

You watched the second season of “The Bear”:

I still haven’t gotten around to it. I’ve been meaning to! (0)

In one sitting (10)

In the fetal position (8)

Season of “The Bear” you think you’re voting for this year:

Season 2 (10)

Season 3 (0)

It doesn’t matter. I locked myself inside a mental walk-in after watching every episode of this extraordinary series. (10)

Have you ever worked at a restaurant?

I waited tables during college. The tips got me through school! (6)

I worked in a kitchen and still have PTSD flashbacks weekly. (10)

Does being a food critic count? (0)

When you hear “Michelin star,” you think:

What time is our reservation? (10)

Who cares? Beyond my budget. (2)

Overpriced tires (0)

Favorite fine-dining experience:

High-end sushi bar with a 20-course menu (10)

That little bistro around the corner, the one with the amazing tartine escargot and duck leg confit (8)

Chalupa Supreme! (0)

Hands! Behind! Yes, chef!

Kitchen lingo (10)

What the hell are you talking about? (0)

Wait ... were you eavesdropping outside my door last night? (8)

Favorite classic television comedy:

“Cheers” (3)

“Friends” (5)

“The Sopranos” (10)

When I watch TV, I like to:

Curl up under a blanket (4)

Eat a bowl of my favorite ice cream (4)

Scream into my pillow (10)

Favorite television cousin:

Richie! (10)

Greg (5)

Itt (2)

Christmas song that sums up your feelings on the season:

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (4)

“O Come, All Ye Faithful” (2)

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (10)

Favorite “Bear” episode:

“Forks” (10)

“Fishes” (8)

The one where Yogi and Boo Boo find a magical lamp, gangsters hide in Snagglepuss’ cave and Yakky sings (0)

Hospitality means:

Providing your guests with a sense of belonging and feeling seen (10)

Ritz crackers and Vienna sausages (0)

Item of clothing “The Bear” has inspired you to purchase:

A colorful scarf, like the ones Sydney wears (9)

Carmy’s heavyweight white tee (7)

Calvin Klein underwear (10)

Vice of choice:

Nicotine gum (8)

San Marzano tomatoes (8)

Panic attacks (2)

Last book you read:

“Escoffier: The Complete Guide to the Art of Modern Cookery” (8)

“Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” Anthony Bourdain (7)

“Man’s Search for Meaning,” Viktor E. Frankl (10)

Favorite activity in the kitchen:

Affixing green painter’s tape to jars while wearing my Birkenstock Tokios (10)

Cooking something yummy for my fam (5)

Drinking beer in my underwear next to the open refrigerator door (2)

When you hear Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” you:

Begin scream-singing, “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run” (2)

Fondly remember Cousin Richie’s singalong (10)

Still can’t believe she won album of the year for freakin’ “Midnights” (0)

Italian beef:

I’ll have two, please! (10)

Is that like beef but made from pasta? (2)

Pass. I’m vegan. (0)

Favorite chef:

Thomas Keller (8)

Matty Matheson (10)

The Swedish Chef (he taught me how to make pöpcørn!) (4)

Number of times you paused “Fishes,” the chaotic Christmas episode:

None. I watched it straight through and then watched it again! (10)

Three (5)

Um ... It’s still on pause in my queue. (0)

SCORING:

130 and above: Let it rip.

70-129: (Probably), chef!

Below 70: You will not be voting for “The Bear.” And you probably put ketchup on your hot dogs.