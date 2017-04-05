Naomi Klein urges resistance to Donald Trump in upcoming book

Naomi Klein, the author known for her fierce criticism of unfettered capitalism, is writing a book about the Trump administration. And it’s not going to be nice.

The Guardian reports that "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need" will be published in the United States on June 13 by Haymarket Books.

Klein, an internationally bestselling journalist from Canada, is the author of the books “No Logo,” “The Shock Doctrine” and 2014’s “This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate.”

She wrote "No Is Not Enough" in just two months.

"An unprecedented number of people are becoming engaged in movements and politics, which is the silver lining of Trump," she told the Guardian. "It is important to be able to step back from that barrage of news that we are overwhelmed with and think about how we got here, what we can expect, how things can get worse and think strategically how things can get better."

The website for "No Is Not Enough" describes the book as "the toolkit for shock resistance, showing all of us how we can break Trump’s spell and win the world we need."

Klein first became prominent in progressive circles in 1999 with the publication of ”No Logo,” a book that criticized corporate branding and greed. The book became a bestseller, and the band Radiohead said it influenced their 2000 album "Kid A."

Her most recent book, “This Changes Everything,” was adapted as a documentary of the same name about climate change, corporate actions and environmental activism.

Klein told the Guardian that "No Is Not Enough" would address some of the same topics as her previous books.

“I’m trying to tease out threads from my previous books to understand how we could have a human brand as the president of the United States, with a family of spin-off brands around, completely unable to distinguish his own personal identity from his corporate identity," she said. "Only when we are not in a panicked regressed state can we think strategically."

The book's website describes the election of Donald Trump to the presidency as "a corporate takeover, one using deliberate shock tactics to generate wave after wave of crises and force through radical policies that will destroy people, the environment, the economy and national security."

Klein said Trump opponents need to coalesce around an agenda that's more than just "We all agree we don't like Trump."

"Unity is great, but if that’s the only thing that’s uniting the anti-Trump resistance, we will end up back where we were before Trump, which is the place that produced Trump," she said. "We have to end up with a deeper analysis."