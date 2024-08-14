The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 18

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

4. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

6. The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $29) A young woman wins the role of a lifetime in a film about a legendary heroine, but the real drama is behind the scenes.

7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.

8. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.

9. The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey (Orbit: $30) Humanity fights for its survival in a war as old as the universe itself in this space opera from the bestselling author of “The Expanse.”

10. The Book of Elsewhere by China Mieville and Keanu Reeves (Del Rey: $30) An immortal warrior journeys through an alternative world to understand his immortality.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in American political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

4. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

5. The Bookshop by Evan Friss (Viking: $30) An affectionate history of the American bookstore and its central place in American cultural life.

6. The Light Work by Jessica Zweig (St. Martin’s Essentials: $30) A guide to life, using the concept of light as a tool for personal and spiritual growth.

7. A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner: $33) A poignant account of an epic 750-mile odyssey through the heart of one of America’s most magnificent national parks.

8. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday: $27) A succinct vision of what an autocratic state looks like, not run by one bad man but nefarious, powerful networks.

9. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian crafts a work of biography, memoir and history.

10. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. The Pairing by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin: $20)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)

8. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

9. Beloved by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $17)

10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

5. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)

6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

10. Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance (Harper: $19)