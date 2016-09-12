The 10 books in the running for the 2016 National Book Award for young people's literature

Ten books have been announced as the longlist contenders in young people’s literature for the 2016 National Book Awards. This week, the National Book Foundation is announcing longlists in all four categories of its awards – young people’s literature is to be followed by poetry, nonfiction and fiction. Shortlists are to be announced in October, and the prizes are scheduled to be awarded Nov. 16 in New York.
The complete list of books on the 2016 longlist for young people’s literature are:
Kwame Alexander, “Booked” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Kate DiCamillo, “Raymie Nightingale” (Candlewick Press)
John Lewis, Andrew Aydin & Nate Powell (artist) “March: Book Three” (Top Shelf)
Grace Lin, “When the Sea Turned to Silver” (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
Anna-Marie McLemore, “When the Moon Was Ours” (Thomas Dunne Books / St. Martin’s Press)
Meg Medina, “Burn Baby Burn” (Candlewick Press)
Sara Pennypacker & Jon Klassen (illustrator), “Pax” (Balzer & Bray / HarperCollins)
Jason Reynolds, “Ghost” (Atheneum Books for Young Readers / Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing)
Caren Stelson, “Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor’s Story (Carolrhoda Books / Lerner Publishing Group)
Nicola Yoon, “The Sun Is Also a Star” (Delacorte Press / Penguin Random House)