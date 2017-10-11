Amazon wants you to drop your new Kindle in the pool — it's waterproof

Amazon is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Kindle by unveiling a new waterproof version of the popular e-reader.

The new version of the Kindle Oasis is “IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes,” according to Amazon. “And it's built to withstand getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub, hot tub, or pool.”

The upgraded Kindle also boasts a seven-inch screen, one inch larger than its predecessor, and has the capacity to play audiobooks from Audible, the Amazon-owned retailer. It also offers an adaptive front light and more choices for font size and boldness.

The waterproofing is likely the feature that will excite Kindle fans the most, though. CNN notes that Amazon customers have been longing for a waterproof version for years, prompting the company's founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, to offer a hack of his own: “I put my Kindle in my one-gallon Ziploc bag, and it works beautifully.”

The new features come with an increased price tag, of course. The new Kindle Oasis costs $249.99, more than three times the price of the most basic version of the device. That covers the model with eight gigabytes of storage — customers can upgrade to 32 gigabytes for $30 more.

The new Kindle Oasis is scheduled to begin shipping to customers later this month.