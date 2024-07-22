The big, wet guide to water

Liven up your Hydro Flask. Splash your way through Disneyland. Chase a glistening ocean view.
In L.A., water rules our minds, bodies and yards. That’s why we’re decoding H20 during our city’s most sizzling season. Learn how to filter your tap and optimize your hydration. Discover the best under-the-radar place to buy bottled water in the city. Cool off on a water ride or take in a glorious ocean view. Make a DIY water feature for your yard. And meet the Californians who are cultish about their water beds and designer filters. No matter your need, these stories will help you make the most of water in every part of your life. We’ll be publishing new ones all week, check back each day for more.
We spoke to experts in the realms of science, academia and water filtration to help you navigate the often complicated, ever-fluid world of residential tap water, so that you can make smarter and more informed choices about how to purify your drinking water.
Hydration supplements are a booming business — but do these water additives really work? Doctors and nutrition experts weigh in.
