What role can poetry play in our discussion of gun violence?

This is a role poetry can play during our national debate — to invoke the beauty and value of each life lost. Individual stories and faces can be overlooked in discussion over policy — the victims of a shooting become a number (17 for Stoneman Douglas, 58 for Las Vegas, 28 for Sandy Hook, 13 for Columbine) instead of individuals with families, loved ones, communities. Of course, when those stories are brought up by politicians, they can seem cynical or removed from a person's humanity. The difficulty of accepting the actual persons lost to gun violence has led to theories of "crisis actors," signaling that it is more palatable to accept a conspiracy rather than the death of a living, breathing person — especially when that person is a child.