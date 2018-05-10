Celebrate motherhood with the new book 'American Mom'

While politics is as American as apple pie, Hale stays neutral in her analysis of women who have influenced the White House, either as wives or mothers to the president. Her profiles come from both political parties and celebrate both sides of the aisle. Among the many first ladies in the book, an exciting detail that stands out is that Betty Ford danced with the legendary Martha Graham. And the final representative to vote for the 19th Amendment and allow women's suffrage was swayed by a last-minute letter from his own mother imploring him to "be a good boy."