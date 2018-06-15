Hans Asperger's complex Nazi history

They called it euthanasia, even though, Sheffer points out, “most of the children who were killed were not terminally ill, and could have led full lives.” The point wasn’t to mercifully end suffering, instead, “doctors in the program condemned children who they said would become a drain on the sate and/or endanger the gene pool of the German Volk.” In addition to the Jewish children killed, thousands of other children were euthanized during the Nazi era for their alleged unfitness. In Vienna, the killings were done at Spiegelgrund, a “Youth Welfare Institution” founded in 1940. “At least 789 children died there during the Third Reich,” Sheffer writes, “with the official cause of death for almost three-quarters of them listed as pneumonia.” The real weapons, it turns out, were barbituates and a special diet designed to starve a child slowly to death. Many children were sent to Spiegulgrund and not selected for euthanasia, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t hurt.