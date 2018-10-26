Bombastic and brash, the memoir 'Beastie Boys Book' is a lot like their music

Learning how to transition from live to digital recording exemplifies a small, genuine moment of tension between them. “For the three of us, this process sort of magnified some personality things that frustrated us about each other,” Horovitz writes. “Yauch would be so meticulous with little nitpicky edits — and then have these ideas to run sounds through different FX machines and things — that it would totally sidetrack the thing we were trying to do in the first place. It was always fun once we got sidetracked, but in that moment, c’mon, this is taking forever. Mike is like Mr. Magoo. He totally knows his way around recording programs, instruments, drum machines, outboard gear, etc., but when he sits at the computer to record and edit, it’s like he’s never seen one before. He always gives the screen this big old once-over like, Wow...okay...I see...this is what we’re workin’ with. And then we’d continue working, real slow. As for me, I’m the only one in the room who knows what he’s doing. If you would just move and let me sit at the computer and stop looking over my shoulder, everything would work out much better. I’m not saying that I have control issues, it’s just...it’d be better if you guys let me do it so it can be done correctly. That’s not weird or annoying, is it?”