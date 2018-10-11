An extraordinary crime family is at the center of the riveting 'In My Father's House' by Fox Butterfield

Counter-factuals are difficult to prove, and it is hard to pin behavioral patterns on a single factor: Perhaps if the Bogles had been wealthier and better educated, if they had grown up surrounded by men and women with stable incomes and productive work, they would not be the focus of a book about crimes and those who commit them. The Bogles are defined both by their criminality and their disdain for scruples (Rooster Bogle made his preteen sons watch him having sex simultaneously with their mother and his girlfriend and forced them to join him in having sex with prostitutes; he gave his sons wine when they were 6 and forced the youngest boy, Tracey, to drink so much that he was an alcoholic by the time he was a teenager; Bobby’s mother took him to a strip club when he turned 16 and pointed to a naked dancer he at first failed to recognize: “that’s your sister, Melody,” his mom said: “That’s your birthday present”). But they are also defined by the repetitive cycle of the dire circumstances of their lives. Little education, unemployment, crude homes built by hand of available scraps and without running water. That, of course, does not excuse the crimes they committed. This is a book about the Bogles and crime and what the social sciences tell us about the roles of both nature and nurture; it is not an attempt to whitewash, explain away or absolve.