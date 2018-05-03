In 'That Kind of Mother,' Rumaan Alam enters the thorny world of interracial adoption

Rebecca's sense of entitlement is not because she is wealthy, although that is part of it, but almost certainly because she is white and can afford the luxury of thinking about race only in terms of prosaic inner musings. It's not strange to have a nanny or some kind of help if you are a working mother and can afford it, and while poetry is certainly a viable and respectable vocation, it's fairly clear that Rebecca is not looking for Priscilla to free up writing hours, but rather, to allow her the time to think about herself. Even that wouldn't be so bad if Rebecca had even a smidge more depth of character, and/or the ability to see Priscilla as something beyond a one-dimensional stereotype: "Because she was full of a certain kind of wisdom, Priscilla seemed much older, but Rebecca sensed this wasn't the case. Still, she didn't trust her estimates, because Priscilla's blackness was a complication. Hair and skin are giveaways, but Rebecca didn't understand black hair or black skin."