The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 29

Hardcover fiction

1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) The author of “The Thursday Murder Club” series returns with a fresh cast of characters in a new madcap mystery.

2. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A retired math teacher comes to terms with her past after she’s gifted a run-down house on a Mediterranean island.

3. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

5. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

6. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

7. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

8. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.

9. Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (Tor Books: $29) The sequel to the author’s beloved fantasy novel “The House in the Cerulean Sea.”

10. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown: $30) Passengers on a plane learn how and when they are going to die, upending their lives from that day on.



…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

2. Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster: $30) A candid reflection on life, love and politics from the former first lady, secretary of State and presidential candidate.

3. Lucky Loser by Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig (Penguin Press: $35) Inside the history of former President Trump’s wealth, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters.

4. Want by Gillian Anderson (Abrams Press: $28) The celebrated actor collects and introduces anonymous letters from women around the world on their secret desires.

5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

6. Connie by Connie Chung (Grand Central Publishing: $33) A behind-the-scenes look at the legendary journalist’s pioneering rise in TV news.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) A pragmatic road map to success.

8. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

9. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Viking: $35) A reexamination of Pamela Churchill Harriman, one of the 20th century’s greatest unsung power players.

10. I’m Still Here by Cathryn Michon, Seth Taylor (Illus.) (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $20) From the co-writer of the film “A Dog’s Purpose” comes a comforting tale for anyone who’s ever lost a pet (or person).

…

Paperback fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

4. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

5. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Picador: $20)

6. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $19)

10. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $13)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Picador: $20)

6. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)