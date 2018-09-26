Deborah Harkness goes deep with vampires and witches in 'Time's Convert'

Phoebe has decided to become a vampire not only to be able to wed her lover, Marcus, but to enjoy the “inexhaustible supply of time that vampires possessed,” something the checklist-obsessed young woman had observed watching Marcus’ grandmother Ysabeau: “Nothing was done quickly for the sake of getting through and checking it off one’s endless to-do list. … Ysabeau did not feel that time would run out before she has sucked the essence from whatever experience she was having.” To become a vampire, Phoebe must undergo a ritualistic rebirth, a process described with scientific precision in the novel’s opening chapters. Phoebe’s “maker,” the creature who will give her the gift of rebirth and guide her first 90 days, is Dr. Miriam Shephard, a colleague of Matthew’s in their Oxford laboratory and widow of one of his dearest friends. Miriam tends to Phoebe’s needs as devotedly as any parent, including amusingly procuring the blood of her prey of choice, which will give Harkness’ legions of fans reason to pause.