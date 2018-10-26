The gifted Olivia Laing channels Kathy Acker, with a few rough spots, in 'Crudo'

While critics have noted the current events in the novel, it spends as much time grappling with intimacy. Laing/Acker knows she’s happy, knows she wants to marry this “nice” man; she just isn’t sure how to cope with having someone constantly in her sights, or to be constantly in his. If the world is falling apart, are you supposed to spend your time with the one you love best, or keep paying attention and try to change things?