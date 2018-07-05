Lambda Literary celebrates LGBTQ books and writers

“I like starting projects and then turning them over to other people to let them grow. For instance, I founded Gay Pride Day in Washington, D.C., in 1975 and sponsored it for the first five years. It grew from 2,000 people to 10,000 people and then at that point I turned it over to a nonprofit foundation to run. It still draws a quarter of a million people every single year. I guess I was always interested in incubating projects and ideas, but not necessarily sticking with them ’til the bitter end,” he says with a hearty, self-deprecating chuckle. “I just love trying new things.”