Black LGBTQ+ spacemakers on building community with intention in L.A.

Nothing upgrades your time in Los Angeles quite like finding your people. For Black LGBTQ+ folks in L.A., spaces created by and for community, where you can show up as your loudest, truest self and feel safe, seen and affirmed, offer an essential type of nourishment that can be life-sustaining.

The gathering spaces created by Black queer, trans and gender expansive folks in Los Angeles were a joyous affirmation of this during Pride 2024. L.A. Black Queer Femmes brought the sporty social vibes with a group trip to a WNBA game; Queer Aunties hosted their popular dance party for the grown and sexy crowd who like to turn up but who also appreciate somewhere cozy to rest their feet; Club Cleo hosted a free pool party for Black lesbians and women who love women that featured a Black, sapphic lineup of DJs. And the celebrations are still going strong with the arrival of South L.A. Pride this weekend, which celebrates its sixth year.

Here, we talk to 9 spacemakers about leaving their mark in the city, building hubs for queer communities of color with intention and the L.A. people and places they look to as beacons of rainbow-colored light.

Queen Chela Demuir (@queenchelademuir)

Queen Chela Demuir is a trailblazing changemaker born and raised in Los Angeles. Queen Chela has created an undeniable legacy of care around uplifting Black trans women and the broader LGBTQIA+ community since launching the Unique Woman’s Coalition in 1997; it’s the city’s oldest organization serving trans people and, notably, a Black trans-led collective. From initiatives like the annual Trans-Giving Dinner to providing community workshops, clothing drives and hygiene kits to LGBTQIA+ people in need (donating time and resources is always helpful), plus serving as a polling location for the November 2024 presidential election, the work of Queen Chela and the Unique Woman’s Coalition shines all around the city.

“We are the village when folks say that it takes a village to raise a child,” says Queen Chela, a community mother who wears many hats and whose impact spans different areas of the community, including ballroom, the pageant scene, the club scene and beyond. “We are that village that’s activated.”

My sister Queen Victoria Ortega. She is my Sylvia Rivera to my Marsha P. Johnson here on the West Coast. She’s on another level. She’s someone who’s always making an effort to lift others.

Queen Shannon Gibson is amazing. She’s one of our newer generation leaders. She started with our organization as a volunteer and now she’s our chief operations officer. She’s a great example of “being about it” and being intentional.

Suni Jade Reid (@mxsunijade)

When Suni Jade Reid dreams of what their Los Angeles-based coffee and lifestyle brand, Auntie’s Coffee , will blossom into, visions of tenderness, creative activations and communal bonding come to mind. The mission of nourishing queer, trans and gender expansive folks — physically, spiritually, emotionally, mentally and economically — is a goal near to Reid’s heart. In practice, this has looked like drawing on different facets of her artistry (from her theater background to producing experience) and teaming up with fellow queer collaborators. Her background in event producing includes hosting wholesome chess club and vision board meetups, vending at Cuties L.A.’s free wellness festival and queer cookout, and providing Auntie’s signature Ethiopian coffee and matcha at Cuties’ Readings at Sunset gatherings.

“All of the values that the Black women and femmes who raised me instilled in me, I hope to carry that tradition of care on through coffee and through community organizing,” says Reid, who eventually would like to offer programming that includes queer comedy shows and open mic nights in her own bricks-and-mortar space. “That’s what Aunties means to me.”

Trans Defense Fund Los Angeles is an organization that I love. They do a lot of great work for the trans girlies, the trans folks, the gender expansive folks.

The Connie Norman Center in West Hollywood supports a lot of queer and trans folks in L.A. I love putting people on to that space because they do a lot of great offerings and events.

Nina, a.k.a. Neverending Nina , is a singer in L.A. who’s a Black trans woman. She sings everywhere. I just love her and she deserves the spotlight.

Anita Obasi (@sapphic.la)

“What was once just a newsletter is now a center of gravity for all things sapphic in L.A.,” says Anita Obasi, an experiential storyteller and creator of the free weekly newsletter Sapphic L.A., which shares sapphic-friendly and sapphic-centered events happening in Los Angeles. “The term ‘sapphic’ for me is like an umbrella term,” Obasi says. “It includes queer women, folks who identify as nonbinary, folks of transgender identity, those of gender expansiveness — it’s not just lesbian folks.”

The newsletter is a community offering from Obasi that aims to cut down barriers to connection and has since evolved into Sapphic L.A. hosting events. Whether it’s a sober-centered Pride celebration at the late-night teahouse tea at shiloh, or a book launch party at Black woman-owned Sip & Sonder celebrating Sapphic L.A.’s City Guide, expect thoughtfulness and good vibes when Obasi curates a gathering. “For me, part of working through trauma and liberation is accessing joy. I truly believe joy is a means of resistance,” Obasi says. “That is tied to queer pride in general for me, being proud of your identity and being proud of the community you’re part of. At the heart of what I’ve been creating with Sapphic L.A. is joy and pride.”

I am such a fan of what Club Cleo is doing and the way they consider both extroverts and introverts. The creators, Cindy and Denayja, are wonderful people. They’re creating space specifically for Black lesbians in the community.

Sutiweyu Sandoval, who created the dance party Tienes , is amazing. How he shows up as an ally is so meaningful to me. He is so intentional about every aspect of the events that he creates.

Dyke Day is grassroots like I’ve never seen before and needs to be protected at all costs. The fact that it’s a free, grassroots nonprofit that has pushed away corporate interests and has grown to a festival-size gathering every year — I don’t think people understand the magnitude of that.

Alexandria “Flo” Florent (@flotatsla)

Alexandria “Flo” Florent is artist and owner of the Leimert Park tattoo shop Flo Tats. Florent, whose spirituality is a guiding compass in her life, looks at the space like an adult community center and a warm alternative to the impersonal atmosphere common at piercing and tattoo shops. “I wanted Flo Tats to be a space specifically for Black queer individuals to feel like they can come be their full authentic self and be relaxed while they’re getting a tattoo or just relax while they’re hanging out,” Florent says.

At Flo Tats you’re greeted by a vibrant rainbow painting on the wall, crystals around the shop that give a nod to chakra colors and good energy, and a roster of Black woman tattoo artists who bring a refreshing cultural fluency, from knowledge on how colored ink interacts with brown skin tones to offering design specials full of Black nostalgia. The process of bringing a client’s vision to life through permanent art is a very spiritual and vulnerable process, says Florent. The goal is always to create a comfortable, hands-on, community-centered experience where people can speak up and be in creative flow with the shop’s artists.

The amazing tattoo artists who work at Flo Tats: CJ , Jade and Flo

Little Los Angeles is a Black-queer-owned food service and restaurant company doing fantastic work. They offer really great vegan and nonvegan food.

Terrell Brooke (@terrell.brooke)

Terrell Brooke, a key figure in the L.A. queer community, considers curating his vibrant and popular events as “mutually nourishing.” As the DJ and creator of the queer day party TheyHouse and co-creator of queer day party CASUAL, Brooke’s events are known for their inclusivity, where everyone can enjoy meaningful connections while moving and grooving. TheyHouse, in particular, is a warm, joyful space that celebrates the talents and skills of the best Black queer and trans DJs in Los Angeles, while honoring the Black, queer roots and pioneers of house music.

Stepping into TheyHouse, hosted monthly at Little Joy in Echo Park, you’re greeted by a tantalizing cool breeze. The dance floor, as Brooke describes it, is “inviting, expansive and delightful,” especially as the sun sets during the 3 to 9 p.m. party. Archival footage of Chicago and Detroit Dance shows are projected behind the DJ booth, adding a historical depth to the space. The atmosphere heats up with vibrant dance circles and enthusiastic chants of “Go ahead! I see you!” The reverence for the transformative impact of house music is palpable. TheyHouse has carved its niche as a relaxing yet electric space to gather and connect with folks authentically.

Club Craig Community is a beacon of community in L.A. Created by ColoredCraig , a seasoned house DJ and part of the TheyHouse collective, it provides a new gathering opportunity for the city’s underground community to connect and heal outside the club setting. Club Craig events, which have included movie screenings and community dance sessions, are a celebration of house music history and culture, fostering a sense of connection and belonging among attendees.

Casual , a queer day party that offers a consent-based dance floor for Black queer folks to move and dance freely, pull a look and be flirtatious in a safe(r) dance scene. Co-founded with Sasha , CEO of CutiesLA , since its launch it has been well received and expanded rapidly. Casual features L.A.’s favorite queer + trans DJs and play hip-hop, Afrobeat, amapiano and more!

“Black House Radio” features Black house DJs, and its tagline, “Bringing House Music Home,” couldn’t be more fitting. The YouTube channel is a soothing balm and helps people unwind and get through the day. Aesthetically, it’s a feast for the eyes, and the overall vibe is one of warmth and healing, making it a must-watch for any house music enthusiast.

Sasha Jones (@earthwindandflowers_)

Sasha Jones feels like she’s on her path. She’s the owner of Cuties L.A. , one of L.A.’s go-to community spaces for queer, trans and gender expansive folks. Getting to cook up a wide variety of events that have been vital in helping LGBTQIA+ people in L.A. feel less alone and connect to community has felt “really, really good,” says Jones, and like she’s “adding value to the world.”

There are weekly co-work meetups where people can socialize as much or as little as they’d like, plus queer poetry nights, dance parties and more that are rooted in play, healing, art and genuine connection. “It’s been amazing to kinda come into myself in a place like this versus Ohio,” says Jones, reflecting on her personal evolution since she moved to Los Angeles nearly 17 years ago. “It’s allowed me to really show up fully. [L.A. is] a city full of freaky, weirdo people and I say that in the most loving way as a person who’s a weirdo. The city really encourages that.”

I’ve been teaching at a Black- and queer-owned yoga studio in Inglewood called Black Being .

Amon from L.A. Cuddle Club .

My dear friend and collaborator Terrell Brooke’s party TheyHouse , parties by Rose in the Dark , and Black House Radio have really been doing it for me.

Portia Wilson (@deepergenius.acupuncture, @portiaplz)

For as long as she can remember, Portia Wilson has had a natural curiosity about how humans can best use nature as a teacher and a guide. It’s part of what led Wilson to open Deeper Genius , a West Hollywood-based holistic healthcare studio that offers “culturally informed, evidence-based medical and spiritual care” through acupuncture and herbalism. Wilson wants to help create shifts and moments where people can slow down in their bodies and release the tension weighing on their hearts and minds, she says, and better connect with their authentic self rather than societal projections placed on them.

LGBTQ+ folks in Los Angeles being able to access this type of thoughtful care from queer practitioners and show up fully has been healing for both Wilson and their clients. “There are so many opportunities for us to reclaim various Indigenous wisdoms and to incorporate those into our day-to-day lives,” she says. As a Black queer woman and small business founder who comes from a working-class background, Wilson is committed to expanding accessibility to this work through more sliding-scale offerings in 2024.

Saniyyah Sahar is an amazing natural hairstylist. She creates these beautiful, warm spaces for Black folks of all gender expressions to come and be loved on and get a good head wash and be in Black tradition.

I love all of Whit Hazen’s beautiful floral designs and moments that she creates for folks. Black queer woman and trailblazer in the floral arts. Modern Society Vintage is another great florals moment created by a Black queer person. They create really intentional, sweet bouquets and things to enhance and romance day-to-day life.

Black Being is a wellness studio that’s Black woman-founded and prioritizes accessible classes for Black folks in the neighborhood. There’s sound baths, acupuncture, yoga, mental health talks. It’s a great space.

Dr. Jewel Thais-Williams is an OG Black acupuncturist and the creator of the Village Health Foundation. Her and her family have offered accessible and affordable community acupuncture for ages and she’s a Black queer person. They’ve been trailblazers in acupuncture, care, accessibility and also nightlife.



Brianca Williams (@thewriterbri) and Shatondra “Shay” Caldwell (shatondra_)

When friends and collaborators Brianca Williams, a screenwriter, and Shatondra “Shay” Caldwell, a TV producer, created Queer Aunties , the intention was to “create a supportive and empowering community for Black and Brown queer individuals,” says Williams. “Our brand is really to celebrate unique experiences and challenges [while providing] space for people to freely express themselves.”

The Queer Aunties events have grown into staples within the community, thanks to signature gatherings like the monthly, invite-only day party, queer karaoke, the Get Ur Life ball — with the inaugural ball co-curated by ballroom icon Jaimee Balenciaga — and movie screenings, sponsored by companies like Netflix, that allow attendees to enjoy a queer viewing experience of films like “Rustin” together.

As L.A. transplants who each grew up moving around often in a military family, the pair say the chance to create meaningful community spaces that their younger selves longed for has made the time in Los Angeles extra special. Their mission is always to create a feel-good experience that feels safe and sparks joy, adds Caldwell.

The bookstore Reparations Club is amazing. It just feels like home when you walk in.

Jade Fox is doing really big things in the queer space and just in general. She’s a creative director, content creator and all-around badass.