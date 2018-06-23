More not-to-be-missed nonfiction

A deadly attack at a gay nightclub brings the tragedy at Pulse in Orlando, Fla., to mind, but as Fieseler’s remarkable “Tinderbox” reveals, it was preceded by a similar disaster more than 40 years earlier. In 1973 the Up Stairs Lounge, a gay bar in New Orleans, went up in flames. The book is a remarkable feat of reporting, with Fieseler adeptly piecing together how the 32 men and women who died that night had lived in hiding but found refuge and freedom in the club decades before homosexuality was decriminalized in Louisiana. It is also an impressive work of history, placing the tragedy at the Up Stairs Lounge in the context of its era. Finally, it is an important work of memory, showing how powerful institutions — media, legislators and city authorities — shared an interest in suppressing the tragedy, and finally giving the account its rightful place in America's national story.