Porochista Khakpour's long struggle with being 'Sick'

Yes, that was a big goal of mine. I’ve been loving people saying they can read it in one sitting. I started thinking of the people that I wanted to have read it, and a lot of that audience would be people with illness; I wanted them to get through this book. I also didn’t want it to be so Lyme-specific. Lyme has so many overlaps. I’ve had casual diagnoses, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, my blood work has turned out positive for a lot of other immune diseases and it goes away. Also, with Lyme, research constantly throws you new loops. I just tried to get to the really human elements here and actually just really stick to what the story is for us. I wanted it to be about feelings. And there’s plenty of books with data and the books conflict with other books of data and there’s plenty of research, but it wasn’t what I wanted to tell. I wanted to tell a story of one woman’s experiences, which may or may not have overlapped with others’.