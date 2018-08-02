Celebrating Theodore Sturgeon's centenary - so should we all

The essence of almost every Sturgeon story is about what it means to be human — and what happens when people stop being as human as they should be. His most dangerous characters (Monetre in “The Dreaming Jewels” or Rita, the virgin witch, in “The Silken-Swift”) are always those who isolate themselves from others; and the only salvation his characters ever achieve is to touch someone who wants to touch them back, regardless of gender, species or planet of natural origin. Unsurprisingly, Sturgeon wrote as convincingly of androgynous love (in “Venus Plus X”) and homosexual love (in “The World Well Lost”) as he did about the love of “men” and “women” for each other (always imperfect concepts for Sturgeon). And many of his best titles (the ones that weren’t destroyed by hack editors) attest to Sturgeon’s fascination with affection in all its animal forms: “The Touch of Your Hand,” “Bianca’s Hands,” “Unite and Conquer,” “When You Care, When You Love,” “Make Room for Me,” “A Way Home” and even “A Touch of Strange.” In Sturgeon’s universe, physical and emotional love are as irresistible as warp engines and fission reactors. You just need to remember to call them in the morning.