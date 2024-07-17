The week’s bestselling books, July 21

Hardcover fiction

1. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

6. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

7. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $30) Twists abound in this locked-room murder mystery.

8. A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An action-packed tale of high-stakes international intrigue.

9. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

10. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $30) A novel combining a missing-person mystery, a serial-killer thriller and a love story.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

2. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

3. On Call by Dr. Anthony Fauci (Viking: $36) A memoir by the doctor whose six-decade career in public service has spanned seven presidents.

4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

9. Ask Not by Maureen Callahan (Little, Brown & Co.: $33) An exposé of the Kennedy men and their generations-long legacy of misogyny and mayhem.

10. We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay by Gary Janetti (Harper: $28) The television writer-producer takes us with him on travels across the globe.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

6. Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

7. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Crown: $17)

8. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

9. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

6. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

9. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)

10. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $19)

