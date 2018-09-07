The case that partly inspired 'Lolita' — despite what Nabokov said

After threatening Sally with the reformatory, the man let her go. In June, she encountered him again while walking home from school. Still posing as an FBI agent, he coerced her into going with him to Atlantic City. Presumably terrified that she’d be arrested if she didn’t cooperate, Sally went home and told her mother she’d been invited to go on vacation with a school friend. La Salle telephoned, pretended to be Frank Warner, the father of Sally’s school friend, and persuaded Ella Horner to allow Sally to accompany him and his wife and children on holiday. Despite never having seen or even heard of the Warners, Ella Horner agreed. She wouldn’t see her daughter again for almost two years.