Amazon will open 3 more bookstores, including one in Pacific Palisades

The online retail giant Amazon is continuing its foray into the world of brick-and-mortar bookstores with plans to open three more physical locations in Los Angeles, Bethesda, Md., and Lone Tree, Colo., Yahoo Finance reports.

The new Los Angeles store, which will be located in Pacific Palisades, where local indie Village Books closed in 2013. The new Amazon Books store will be located in Palisades Village, a shopping center from developer Rick Caruso, who envisions the $200-million redevelopment as a walkable main street, The Times reported in March.

Amazon Books in Pacific Palisades will be the second Amazon bookstore in the city, joining the location at the Westfield Century City shopping mall, which opened last year.

Amazon's bookstores in Maryland and Colorado will be the first locations in each of those states.

Caruso An architect's rendering of the $200-million redevelopment of Palisades Village. An architect's rendering of the $200-million redevelopment of Palisades Village. (Caruso)

Amazon opened its first physical bookstore in its hometown of Seattle in 2015, eliciting shock from industry observers. The company has been accused of attempting to drive independent bookstores out of business, as Amazon is able to provide discounts that indie retailers usually can't.

The company's physical locations are different from typical bookstores. They don't accept cash, and Amazon Prime members are given their usual discounts on merchandise.

Books in the stores are displayed face-out, which limits the amount of books that can be stocked. In addition to books, the stores also sell Amazon's line of consumer electronics, like Kindle e-readers and Echo smart speakers.