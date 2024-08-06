Advertisement
Mid-century modern furniture from Amsterdam Modern and Atomic Threshold
(Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

The best places to shop for secondhand furniture in Los Angeles

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
Recently, after spotting a listing for a pair of midcentury Gunlocke chairs on Facebook Marketplace, I drove to Hollywood and purchased them from a woman I had never met. When I got home, my family was impressed with my purchase but disappointed I went to a stranger’s house alone to pick up the furniture. (Clearly, I survived.)

Facebook Marketplace can be addictive with its endless listings and the ability to shop online from home. But suppose you’re not comfortable buying used goods from a stranger, or you’d like to see the items in person before you make the purchase? (In my case, that means sitting on the furniture to see if it’s comfortable.) Why not take advantage of the many options Los Angeles has to offer when it comes to shopping for secondhand furniture, including antique malls, consignment stores, flea markets, thrift stores and vintage shops specializing in Midcentury Modern furniture?

Though not all of it is cheap — I’ve seen $30,000 sectionals from France on my shopping expeditions — a lot of used furniture is affordable, helping you save money while also keeping discarded goods out of landfills.

Some tips:

  • Bring a measuring tape, because not all furnishings are labeled with dimensions.
  • Remember that many stores receive new items daily, whether from a shipping container or an estate sale.
  • Shopping for used furniture can be a hunt that requires persistence; if you don’t see something you like today, you might find what you are looking for another day.
  • Many stores offer affordable third-party delivery services.

Lastly, this roundup is not a definitive list. If you have a favorite source for used furniture you’d be willing to share, let me know at lisa.boone@latimes.com. I may check it out and add it to our list. Now get shopping!

Two chairs and assorted housewares in a thrift store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, Toluca Lake

Toluca Lake Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
The American Cancer Society requests donations to its Discovery Shops to be “in good condition and ready for a loving home,” which is apparent when you walk into the Toluca Lake outpost. The sofas and chairs on a recent visit were of good quality, and that’s saying something at a thrift store, where goods are often worn and stained. Some, such as a traditional three-seater sofa covered in 1970s-era brocade fabric, were priced at $285. Another, a midcentury-style couch and ottoman in a spotless turquoise tweed fabric, was priced at $195.

Located across the street from Trader Joe’s in a busy shopping district on Riverside Drive, the small shop is crammed with goods — lounge chairs are pushed up against pianos, coffee tables and end tables — forcing you to dig a bit to get a good look at the furnishings. Other highlights included a French antique chair upholstered in contemporary cream suede ($65), a country-style dining room set, an elegant marble bar cart, walnut secretaries and a 20-piece set of Empress china dishware priced at $40.

All donations are tax-deductible and proceeds support the American Cancer Society. You must pick up goods within four days of purchase. The Discovery Shop is not responsible for loading furniture.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A woman shops for Midcentury Modern furnishings at Amsterdam Modern.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Amsterdam Modern

Echo Park Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Expertly sourced by owner Ellen LeComte, who obtains her vintage finds from the Netherlands, this jam-packed 10,000-square-foot warehouse can be overwhelming — in a good way — if you’re a fan of Midcentury Modern design.

Shopping is surprisingly easy given that everything has a tag and is clearly marked with dimensions, designer and price. A set of four Arnold Merckx black leather dining chairs were priced at $2,750. A Poul Volther teak dresser was listed as $1,850, and a ribbed Ernst Luthy leather “Turf” love seat was tagged at $7,850.

While the headliner here is vintage furnishings, there is also a wide variety of gift options wedged among the teak dining room tables and chairs, including a selection of gorgeous vintage ceramics.

Despite the dizzying display of goods, the sales staff is incredibly adept in helping you find what you are looking for, whether it’s a Danish modern dining chair or a Modernist coat rack.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Midcentury Modern furniture in a showroom
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Atomic Threshold

Monrovia Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Tucked away in a sleepy Monrovia business district, Atomic Threshold is a notably warm showroom filled with Midcentury Modern and Danish modern pieces from Europe that owner Christian Boehr has refinished himself.

Boehr has seating options covered, from dining room chairs to Plycraft lounge chairs ($6,495) and Brazilian leather sofas ($8,000 to $15,000) as well as refinished Danish modern credenzas and tables from coffee tables to dining and bedside options. Also, Boehr sells his custom footstools ($895 to $1,095) and lighting ($595) made from lathe-turned wood and ceramics.

From the standpoint of resource stewardship, Boehr observed that his customers “feel good about keeping quality vintage stock in use and circulation as opposed to buying new, less soulful furnishings, which will continue to be more of a consideration moving forward into the future.”

Open daily by appointment. Address provided upon request.
A chess set on a table amid other furnishings and paintings at Casa Victoria thrift store in Echo Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Casa Victoria

Echo Park Thrift store
Among the vintage furnishings in this tiny Echo Park showroom you will find frames and candlesticks, vases and clocks, glass figurines and paperweights and artworks to spare. Some favorite furnishings from a recent visit include a vintage Jacobean chest with four drawers and its original mirror ($495) a spindle leg drop leaf table ($495), Brown Jordan patio chairs and a gorgeous oak and brass chandelier handcrafted in Los Angeles for Fredrick Raymond in 1987 ($495).

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
A pair of leather lounge chairs with lamps behind them in a furniture store showroom
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

DEN Los Angeles

East Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Jason Potter’s East Hollywood showroom, which offers high-end vintage goods from around the world, is a feast for the eyes, from the art and pottery-filled shelves to the enticing seating arrangements.

“For me, Midcentury Modern is more of a catch-all term for intentional designs and quality made furniture that focuses on form and function,” says Potter. “I focus on vintage pieces as I love the sustainability factor. As long as I stick to the parameters, our inventory will stay timeless and will integrate well with any home.”

On a recent visit, one-of-a-kind standouts included a two-piece sectional sofa in velvet by Edward Wormley ($48,000), a pair of leather Otto Zapf lounge chairs for Knoll ($8,000) and Architectural Pottery and David Cressy ceramic lamps.

For those not prepared to drop $30,000 on a George Nakashima dining table, Potter also offers some smaller, lower price point items as well as occasional sales on surplus goods.

Open by appointment only.

Chairs and a wall hanging on display at Design Utopia in Hollywood.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Design Utopia Hollywood

Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
For Lynne Nash, who got her start selling furniture 23 years ago, shopping for vintage is all about the hunt. “I’m the last of the great treasure hunt stores,” Nash says. “I try to focus on unusual pieces you won’t find anywhere else including art, china, pottery and backgammon games and chess sets.”

It’s fun to dig through her Melrose Avenue shop, with its colorful Joseph Magnin gift boxes from the 1960s, Paul McCobb china, a stunning Maria Kipp textile lampshade from the ’50s, patio furniture and Kai Kristiansen dining chairs. Prices are fair, ranging from the low to medium. Also, while Nash stocks custom pieces, the most interesting item during a recent visit wasn’t made by hand: It was a locking mechanism for a bank vault.

Open weekends and by appointment.
Two black chairs in a room full of office furniture
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Habitat for Humanity, Pasadena ReStore

Pasadena Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
The San Gabriel Valley nonprofit home improvement store and donation center offers new and gently used furniture, appliances and building materials, with proceeds benefiting families in need of affordable housing.

Shoppers can peruse two floors filled with an assortment of sofas, coffee tables, chairs, armoires and building materials such as doors and windows. (There is clothing too.) On the second floor, I spotted a white linen sofa ($275) and a blue midcentury-style tufted sofa ($225) in excellent condition. If you’re looking for office equipment, there is a room with a wide selection of desks (my favorite, a sleek white midcentury-style desk, was $75). Elsewhere, Frigidaire refrigerators were $400, handsome media centers with a few scratches were priced at $45 and bookshelves were $70. There was also an excellent selection of bed frames and stylish side chairs for $45. The store also lists some of its inventory online so you can shop from home.

Local pickup only but, like many thrift stores, ReStore offers third-party referrals for delivery. The store also hosts a “Free Furniture Saturday” on the last Saturday of the month when customers can take home two pieces from among select items. Items must be picked up and transported that day by customers.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A green sofa and stacked chairs among other furniture at Hernandez Furniture.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Hernandez Furniture

Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
For nearly three decades, this family-run storefront on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood has offered vintage Midcentury Modern and Danish modern dining sets, sleek credenzas and larger-than-life lamps.

On a recent visit, owner Pedro Hernandez was on hand to point out Scandinavian ribbon-back dining chairs by Dux ($1,500 for four), a sculptural sofa outfitted in stunning green vintage fabric ($2,975) and a rosewood lounge chair by Ebanistería Caivinagua ($1,575).

Like so many vintage showrooms, there are lamps stacked on coffee tables stacked on credenzas, but it’s not off-putting. The staff is friendly and willing to pull down items for you to check out or offer further details about various items.

Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A leather couch and other furniture in a thrift store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Home Consignment Center Calabasas

Calabasas Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
The sizable Home Consignment Center in Calabasas offers a wide variety of furnishings from antiques to furniture factory samples, closeouts and overruns. While you will find a lot of overstuffed sofas and recliners outfitted with cup holders, you’ll also spot high-end brands like Bernhardt and Serena and Lily alongside Danish modern barstools. In addition to chandeliers, there were a lot of lovely, affordable table lamps in stock — I purchased a polished brass lamp for $29 and the friendly sales staff turned it on for me to make sure it worked before I took it home.

In addition to upholstered swivel chairs priced at $199, there were several new sofas on display, including an enormous Positano leather sectional from Costco (priced at $4,399.99 online) on sale for $2,559.99 and a handsome mirrored highboy listed at $319.99. Several upholstered rocking chairs that were on sale for $249.99 would be a great addition to a nursery. There was also a surplus of outdoor furnishings outside the entrance to the store.

The store lists prices but not dimensions, so be sure to bring a tape measure with you. The store offers help with loading goods into your car and third-party delivery referrals if necessary.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A yellow midcentury sofa inside King Richard's Antique Center in Whittier.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

King Richard's Antique Center

Whittier Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
A favorite with Hollywood set decorators, Chuck and Martha Garcera’s 57,000-square-foot antique mall, housed inside a 1902 historic citrus packing house in Whittier, is billed as California’s largest vintage and antique mall. You could spend all day perusing the four floors, with furniture from the ’50s through ’70s, clothing, housewares and an impressive assortment of oversized midcentury ceramic lamps.

On a recent visit, many of the stalls had a great selection of Midcentury Modern furnishings, including a yellow Adrian Pearsall sectional for $2,550, a Broyhill dresser for $1,250, Eames-style lounge chair and ottoman for $1,200 and a three-piece Corbusier sofa and chairs for $1,850. Fun stuff included a commercial popcorn machine, an Elvis statue and a historic Route 66 clock.

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Staff will help you load your car and also help you transport oversize goods home through their trusted third-party services.
A woman shops for antiques at at an outdoor swap meet
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach Antique Market

Long Beach Flea Market
By Michelle Woo
For 40 years, “Long Beach Flea,” as it’s better known, has been a wonderland for serious treasure hunters. The most dedicated among them arrive at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the market’s home base, at 5:30 a.m., ready to push their carts and lug their wagons through the aisles and aisles of stalls before the crowds swarm in. They know there are gems to be found and deals to be made (price negotiation is still welcomed by many vendors). Although many vintage markets have become more curated (read: Instagram-ready), Long Beach Flea remains a weird and wild grab-bag. You might find an assortment of Midcentury Modern furniture next to a stall filled with 1970s rotary phones next to a vendor selling rare curiosities such as an Alcatraz sign, old state park maps and a 1959 copy of “The Complete Book of Hot Rodding.” And that’s the fun of it.

Held the third Sunday of every month at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 4901 E. Conant St., Long Beach. $10 for general admission, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $15 for early admission, 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. Children under 12 are free.
Los Angeles, CA - July 09: Lindsey Rempalski, (CQ), of Angeles Angeles, is shopping at Melrose Trading Post on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Lindsey is an avid thrifter and focuses on sustainable fashion. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Adam Tschorn/Los Angeles Times)

Melrose Trading Post

Fairfax Flea Market
By Adam Tschorn
This flea-market-meets-people-watching spectacular occupies the Fairfax High School parking lot at the corner of Melrose and Fairfax avenues every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. In addition to a curated selection of old and new apparel, accessories, arts and crafts and furnishings that skews heavily toward the Y2K-meets-L.A.-streetwear aesthetic, there’s a fleet of food trucks and a live-music stage that gives the whole affair a festive feel. With acres of cheap sunglasses, racks of hand-crocheted vests, tie-dyed workwear jackets and reissued vintage concert T-shirts and table after table of bath salts, middle-finger candles and oddly shaped area rugs (including — but not limited to — a crushed can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, a carton of oat milk or Ryan Gosling’s head), there’s something to surprise and delight almost everyone. Some of our favorites from a recent visit include Patchy Patchenstein’s acres of iron-on patches (our favorite depicts one slice of bread saying to another: “Without you I’d be toast”), embroidery hoops decorated with plant-focused Scrabble-tile sayings like “Soilmates,” “Grow With the Flow” and “Botany Plants Lately” (by IssaEmbroidery) and a stall called 1 Off Project where you can bring your own garments (or dig through a bin) for an on-the-spot screen-printed upgrade.

Tickets are $5 (with $2 booking fee if purchased online).

Pro tip: Since there’s frequently a line at the main entrance on Melrose, head for the one off Fairfax, which is often less congested.
A brown sofa next to a wall adorned with art in a showroom
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Merchant

Santa Monica Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Walking into Merchant in Santa Monica is like walking into an artist’s enclave packed with vintage furniture, antiques, contemporary ceramics and art.

“I wanted it to look like a house,” says co-owner Denise Portmans, who runs the store, along with an Atwater Village location, with her artist daughter Sara Marlowe. “I like things that are a little unusual.”

The stores are a homage to Portmans’ mother, an artist and ceramicist, and they are stocked with Midcentury Modern furniture, vintage Moroccan rugs, contemporary ceramics from Paris and Italy, and goods by local artists such as Heather Rosenman and All Roads Studio. On a recent visit to the Santa Monica store, prices ranged from $120 for a wooden wine rack to $2,500 for a vintage leather safari chair. Portmans also is open to making deals. (The second showroom, Merchant Modern East, is at 3127 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village. The phone number is (310) 266-0572.)

The Santa Monica showroom is open Monday to Wednesday by appointment; noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Atwater showroom hours are Monday and Tuesday by appointment; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A rust-colored sectional sofa and, behind it, a multicolored sectional sofa under mirrors on the wall
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

MidcenturyLA

North Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
This 12,000-square-foot warehouse offers a surplus of postmodern furnishings with a Midcentury feel including 1970s lounge chairs, marble Italian dining tables, Michel Ducaroy Togo chairs and couches, and a showstopping seven-seat Roche Bobois Mah Jong sofa outfitted in Kenzo fabric ($35,000).

The first two front rooms have the clean look of a high-end designer showroom and offer an opportunity to sink into the many low-slung circular sofas and lounge chairs on display.

I like to dig through the two less formal rooms in back, which are brimming with rugs, chairs and credenzas, and include many items on sale.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
A pair of David Kawecki Puzzle Chairs stands on display at Motley Design Warehouse
(Silvia Razgova)

Motley Design Warehouse

Downtown L.A. Vintage Store
By Betty Hallock
Looking for a Paul McCobb bar cart? Fratelli Mannelli travertine giraffe sculptures? What about Walter Castle’s Molar Chair, the brightly colored one from the late 1960s with curves that made it resemble a giant tooth? You might find any of these at Motley’s downtown warehouse.

Motley specializes in vintage midcentury modern designs from Denmark and modern and contemporary art from California. Its 7th Street showrooms are packed with furniture — dining chairs, tables, desks, sofas, rugs and textiles, tableware and shelving, such as the modular 1970s Cado Royal System. A small space is devoted to vintage clothing. Find daily sale items in its outdoor parking lot.

Open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and by appointment.
An olive green sofa with throw pillows among the wares at Out of the Closet Super Store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Out of the Closet Super Store

Glassell Park Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
The Glassell Park Out of the Closet location is billed as a superstore, and that’s not surprising, given it offers a wide assortment of high-quality furnishings and home decor.

On a recent visit to the thrift store, which benefits AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s HIV services, I found a pristine Midcentury Modern-style sofa in ivory linen for $175 and several other sofas and chairs priced between $80 and $200.

There was a good selection of frames, and some unique display shelves and bookshelves, including a restaurant-style baker’s rack for $45. The store is organized well, which makes it easy to shop for housewares, including lamps, glasses and assorted china. This location is an excellent place to stock up if you need wine glasses or want to furnish your kitchen.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Used furniture stacked inside a thrift store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Pepe's Thrift Shop

Del Rey Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
This longtime family-run thrift store, which opened 30 years ago, is an excellent place to find Midcentury Modern furnishings such as nightstands, dressers and credenzas. On a recent visit, I spotted an Eames-style storage unit with a fun yellow pegboard and Formica top for $250, white tulip chairs for $95 apiece and custom shelves in walnut for $250. There was also a leather saddle for $250 if you are looking for western decor. There weren’t a lot of soft goods, but some leather chairs were in good condition, and an overstuffed chair in an Ikat print was an unexpected find amid all the midcentury dressers. Colorful Acapulco chairs also were unexpected, while modern Lucite chairs and antique oversize mirrors offered bold accent options.

Like other L.A. thrift stores, there was an impressive selection of frames, in addition to lighting and chandeliers. All furnishings are marked with blue tape that includes dimensions and price. Midcentury-inspired custom furnishings also are available.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
A showroom filled with furniture and artwork.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Pop Up Home

East Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Tricia Benitez Beanum’s three-story luxury vintage showroom on Western Avenue offers goods from the ’50s through the ’80s, with new inventory arriving every week, largely from Europe.

“I wanted it to feel like New York,” Beanum says of the airy third floor, which is filled with curvaceous furnishings in leather, velvet and corduroy. “Everyone is interested in postmodern furnishings right now.” In addition to furniture and accessories, including a wide variety of ceramics, artwork is mixed in with the furniture and decor as part of UNREPD, a gallery devoted to emerging and mid-career artists of color as well as women artists and LGBTQIA+ artists. Beanum also offers custom upholstery.

Open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Chairs, sofas and other home decor at a consignment store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Rebound Furniture and Consignment

Woodland Hills Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
Even if you’re just looking, this longtime consignment shop on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills will entice you with its impressive mix of gently used and new furnishings from brands like Room and Board, West Elm and Interior Define. I spotted an Arhaus six-piece sectional for $2,199 (listed for $3,999 online) and a chic five-drawer dresser from West Elm for $499 on the day I visited. Vintage goods included a pair of Ferdinand easy chairs by Ake Axelsson for $2,599 and a set of Knoll Saarinen chairs for $1,199. The store also had some handsome Harbour outdoor furnishings in stock and comfortable upholstered lounge chairs in chenille for $199, which I later regretted not loading in my car and bringing home with me.

All furnishings are tagged with pricetags that include dimensions, which is helpful if you’re looking for something specific. The store also lists its inventory online, so you can look before heading out.

Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Lighting, furniture and accessories at Revival thrift store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Revival Vintage Furniture

Cypress Park Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
The first thing you notice when you walk into Revival Vintage Furniture is the graphic textiles and rugs that line the walls, from colorful kilims to handmade rugs from India and Guatemala. The small shop offers an excellent selection of well-priced vintage furnishings such as an Ekornes chair for $100 and some stunning lighting for under $100. A few of my favorites included a midcentury side table for $80, a Formica and wood coffee table for $95, a multicolored standing lamp for $80 and a new 8-by-10-foot Lulu and Georgia wool rug for $295. There was also some unique costume jewelry for less than $10. The shop is cash only .

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
People shop for antiques at an outdoor flea market
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Pasadena Flea Market
By Christopher Reynolds
It’s big, old and one of a kind, dating back more than 50 years, and it essentially fills the Rose Bowl’s parking lot in Pasadena on the second Sunday of every month from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event draws as many as 2,500 vendors and 20,000 buyers and browsers. Its largest area is devoted to antiques and collectibles, followed by vintage clothing and related items. There’s also an area earmarked for arts and crafts, other areas set aside for new merchandise and a food court near the entrance. Service animals allowed. The flea market, which costs $12 to enter or $20 for admission between 5 and 9 a.m. (children under 12 free with a paying adult), is at 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. Tickets must be purchased online. There’s free parking south of the Rose Bowl parking lot and a VIP lot closer to the sales area that’s $15.
A showroom filled with furniture and accessories.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

SV Modern

Pico Rivera Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Located next door to Sanford’s Vintage record shop, Vincent Gonzalez’s SV Modern offers a mix of Midcentury Modern furnishings, lighting and accessories for artists and musicians, says manager Joe Lopez.

The small showroom is loaded with mostly small-scale stuff — think chairs, side tables, credenzas and a few sofas. But Lopez says they have found their niche by pairing some of the bigger furnishings with art, accessories and music. “Our clients enjoy walking back and forth between the record shop and the furniture showroom,” he says. “They all want beautiful, original furnishings so they can be in an environment where they can create.”

Because the shop is small, don’t expect to see the same thing from month to month. That really won’t be an issue, Lopez says, because the store gets new things in to be sold every week.

Open weekdays by appointment and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Furniture in an L.A. warehouse includes an assortment of sofas
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Saasaan

Downtown L.A. Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Wedged between Tijuana’s Produce and a wholesale spice mart, Saasaan Nabavi’s furniture warehouse in downtown L.A. is an unexpected find, filled with classic Midcentury Modern furnishings from both Denmark and Sweden as well as an excellent selection of antique and vintage Persian, Turkish Afghan and Moroccan rugs starting as low as $125.

Nabavi sells a large selection of leather sofas from Scandinavia, including Stouby and Børge Mogensen designs starting at $595, as well as lounge chairs, cabinets (“Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk scored one) and dining tables and chairs.

Some pieces, such as a Danish dining table in rosewood with three leaves ($2,500), have been refinished, while others, such as the teak sideboards and a quartet of teak dining chairs (on sale for $495), are in their original condition.

Open by appointment.
Blankets and carpets from Africa at an outdoor stall
(Adam Tschorn/Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica Airport Outdoor Antique and Collectible Market

Santa Monica Flea Market
By Lisa Boone
This dog-friendly market, held on the first and fourth Sunday of every month from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the airport, is well organized and eclectic and offers plenty of room to move.

Park (blessedly easy to do), pay your $5 admission fee (kids are free) and stroll through a wide assortment of vendors selling everything from African textiles and shabby-chic housewares to midcentury furniture and home accessories (the bags of scalloped linen doilies were a hot seller on a recent visit). You never know when you might discover a gem among one seller’s heirlooms, such as some Sascha Brastoff ceramic plates.

Although the market is popular with interior designers, it also offers a surplus of vintage fashion — handmade hats, jackets made from crocheted granny squares, tribal dresses and Native American jewelry. You’ll also find several plant sellers, including rare succulents and pottery at the Succulents and Cactiholic Shop. The market is at 3223 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica, and costs $5 to enter.
Two chairs with throw pillows, a mirror and household goods at a thrift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Son of a Vet Thrift Shop

El Sereno Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
I first stumbled upon Son of a Vet on Instagram, where it lists much of its inventory online. The El Sereno store is filled with estate sale finds spanning pianos to Playboys, and includes a fair amount of quality furnishings. Heavy rustic chairs from Mexico were priced at $15 apiece and a spotless sofa in gray linen was only $49.99. Some favorites from my recent visit include an adorable vanity painted a vibrant shade of pink ($150), a gorgeous maple headboard ($199.99) and a farmhouse-style coffee table in white ($24.99).

There was a wide selection of artwork and frames, including a stunning black-and-white photograph for $14.99. I purchased a brand-new 18x24 frame still wrapped in plastic from Aaron Brothers for $11.99. If I needed kitchen supplies, I’d head here as the shelves are stocked with everything you might need, from toaster ovens to crockpots and china to wine glasses ($1.99).

The store does not handle delivery but has affordable third-party referrals.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dining room tables, sofas and dressers for sale at a thrift store.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles

Lincoln Heights Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
Be prepared to spend some time inside this 54,000-square foot thrift store, where you will encounter endless rows of sofas, chairs and other household goods. The furniture at St. Vincent de Paul, which helps the Catholic volunteer organization serve the needy, is organized by genre, which is helpful if you are looking for something in particular. Seeking bedside tables? They are grouped in one room. Need a mattress? There is an entire room devoted to them. Chairs — barstools, dining, side and office chairs — inhabit another room in the massive building. (I found a terrific midcentury side chair needing upholstery for $25.) There are also appliances, housewares, clothing and electrical goods.

Sofas were available in every style, from modern leather to Victorian-style seating in flowery fabrics. A three-seater in good condition was $99. Similar lounge chairs were priced between $79 and $99. But not everything is cheap. A pristine leather club chair was on sale for $299 and a minimalist three-seater sofa in cream-colored linen was $349. A chest of drawers that looked brand-new was $399. A red leather sectional was $800. My favorite item, a custom-built dining room table with hairpin legs, was $249.

One of the sales staff told me there was even more furniture than what was on the showroom floor.

Unfortunately, furniture dimensions are not listed, so bring a tape measure. Once you remove the receipt from an item, you have 15 minutes to purchase it from a cashier. Otherwise, the item will be retagged and resold. All sales are final and sold as-is. Ample parking on-site.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Also in Long Beach at 2750 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., (562) 494-9955.
Midcentury Modern furniture including a metal fireplace in a living room vignette at Sunbeam Vintage.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Sunbeam Vintage

Highland Park Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Although the emphasis here is on vintage Midcentury Modern furniture, owner Iberia Martinez also offers the Modern Collection, midcentury-inspired goods that are made today, and a Sunbeam Exclusive collection of wooden credenzas, benches and shelves that are handmade to order in Los Angeles.

Many of the furnishings in the 6,500-square-foot former movie theater are displayed in period vignettes, including a baroque living room with chandelier and gold lamé walls, a midcentury cabin with an Eames lounge chair, a velvet sofa and fireplace, and a cozy den with a velvet sofa and a Danish Modern wall unit. Custom sofas and sectionals start at $1,395 and are available in more than 100 fabrics. Estimated turnaround is eight weeks.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Western goods at a stall in the Mart Collective in Santa Monica.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Mart Collective

Venice Thrift store
You’ll never know what you might find at this 16,000-square-foot vintage mall that is a favorite with Hollywood set decorators. From midcentury modern to country classic, more than 100 dealers offer a wide range of items: cowboy boots and hats, Danish Modern furnishings, artwork, costume jewelry, a surplus of pottery and pillows and some vintage clothing.

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A stall displays several chairs and lamps at Urban Americana in Long Beach.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Urban Americana

Long Beach Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
This 16,000-square-foot warehouse offers vintage items from more than 40 dealers, including Midcentury Modern furniture and a large selection of colorful glazed ceramic metal fireplaces.

The finds on a recent visit included a leather and chrome Wasily chair by Marcel Breuer ($495), a Westnofa dining table with four chairs ($6,995), a pair of rare sculpted Modeline of California lamps ($2,995) and bright-red Eames molded plastic chairs ($220 apiece).

For your al fresco needs, a large outdoor area offers a wide assortment of vintage ceramic planters and outdoor patio furniture.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Furniture and accessories in a showroom.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Vintage Concept

Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Jose and Ray Hernandez’s vintage showroom may be just a few doors down from their family’s longtime store, Hernandez Furniture, but it’s clearly their own vision. “They want to do things their own way,” said their father, Pedro, with a sense of pride.

Like their father, the brothers specialize in 20th century design and Midcentury Modern and Danish modern furniture and accessories; they also offer restoration and upholstery services.

The pair opened a second showroom right next door, which offers more Midcentury pieces along with artworks. You might find a Fritz Hansen leather and wood armchair ($1,200), a vintage Adrian Pearsall-style Cloud chaise ($1,800), a George Kasparian club chair reupholstered in soft gray sherpa fabric ($975) or a pair of fully restored Brasilia nightstands ($1,650).

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Furniture and accessories, including a turquoise sofa, in the West Coat Modern showroom.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

West Coast Modern L.A.

Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Luis Ramirez’s vintage store on Fairfax Avenue is a mix of American and Danish Midcentury Modern furniture as well as his line of contemporary midcentury-inspired sofas, lounge chairs and credenzas.

You might find the perfect dining room chair, Sputnik pendant or Berber-covered Eames lounge chair, but you can also create something new. Ramirez has stacks of fabrics on hand if you are interested in ordering a custom sofa, sectional or chair to your specifications. The walnut Midcentury Modern-inspired credenzas, which are made to order in custom sizes and finishes, have hand-carved sculptural doors.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and noon to 4 p.m. Sun.
Furniture and accessories in a showroom.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

simplymod

San Dimas Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Michael Shaller’s elegant showroom in San Dimas features Scandinavian furnishings as well as some rare treasures, such as a Sam Maloof-designed side chair by Idaho-based Mike Raub ($2,680) and a teak-and-oak Ikea cabinet from the 1940s ($740).

Shaller has been dealing in Midcentury furniture since 1996 and goes to Denmark yearly in search of beautifully designed goods. “I like good design,” he says. “Danish quality is on another level — the types of wood that were used such as teak and rosewood.”

The showroom is filled with sofas and chairs, credenzas, pendants from Norway and Denmark, and artworks and ceramics from all over the world. Many of his finds are not in the showroom itself, so if you have a special request, contact him directly. He just might have it, and if not, he likely can find it for you.

Open by appointment and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
