The best places to shop for secondhand furniture in Los Angeles



Recently, after spotting a listing for a pair of midcentury Gunlocke chairs on Facebook Marketplace, I drove to Hollywood and purchased them from a woman I had never met. When I got home, my family was impressed with my purchase but disappointed I went to a stranger’s house alone to pick up the furniture. (Clearly, I survived.)

Facebook Marketplace can be addictive with its endless listings and the ability to shop online from home. But suppose you’re not comfortable buying used goods from a stranger, or you’d like to see the items in person before you make the purchase? (In my case, that means sitting on the furniture to see if it’s comfortable.) Why not take advantage of the many options Los Angeles has to offer when it comes to shopping for secondhand furniture, including antique malls, consignment stores, flea markets, thrift stores and vintage shops specializing in Midcentury Modern furniture?

Though not all of it is cheap — I’ve seen $30,000 sectionals from France on my shopping expeditions — a lot of used furniture is affordable, helping you save money while also keeping discarded goods out of landfills.

Some tips:



Bring a measuring tape, because not all furnishings are labeled with dimensions.

Remember that many stores receive new items daily, whether from a shipping container or an estate sale.

Shopping for used furniture can be a hunt that requires persistence; if you don’t see something you like today, you might find what you are looking for another day.

Many stores offer affordable third-party delivery services.

Lastly, this roundup is not a definitive list. If you have a favorite source for used furniture you’d be willing to share, let me know at lisa.boone@latimes.com. I may check it out and add it to our list. Now get shopping!