Celebrate Independence Day with these 17 books by immigrant authors

The United States as we know it likely wouldn't exist without this series of 85 essays written by three of the nation's Founding Fathers. The papers were written to urge lawmakers to ratify the U.S. Constitution, which they did, after months of debate. Hamilton, the author of 51 of the 85 essays, was an immigrant, born in the Caribbean island of Nevis — he came to the U.S. as a teenager, and went on to fight in the Revolutionary War before becoming the nation's first secretary of the Treasury. (Not to mention the subject of a smash hit Broadway show).