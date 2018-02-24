Books: David Mamet pens a gangster novel, 'Myra Breckinridge' turns 50 and more in books

Known for his work as a playwright, David Mamet turns this time to fiction with his new novel, "Chicago." It's a classic gangster tale set in that city in the 1920s: there are hard-drinking newspapermen, dames, crooked cops and mobsters, of course. "Mamet's ear for the dark poetry of the American male id fuels 'Chicago,'" writes Karl Taro Greenfeld in his review. Considering novels versus screenplays, dialogue and American masculinity, Greenfeld writes, "In its scope and ambition, 'Chicago' feels like one of the great American male novelists of the late 20th century — Updike, Mailer, Bellow, Roth — trying his hand at writing a genre novel. But unlike those novelists' somewhat less sure-footed lunges — Mailer's 'Tough Guys Don't Dance' and Updike's 'Terrorist' come to mind — Mamet lands this with aplomb."