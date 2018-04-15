Books: Festival of Books preview with Junot Diaz, Lawrence Wright, Lucy Jones and more

Glory Edim has something in common with many of us, I think — she's a reader first (although now she also has a book deal). Edim is the founder of Well-Read Black Girl, a book club that's more than a book club and the winner of the L.A. Times Book Prize's Innovator's Award. Read about how books, and a T-shirt, changed her life and have led to her changing others' lives, and see her at the book prizes Friday night and at the festival on Saturday.