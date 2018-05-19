Books: An exclusive Elena Ferrante interview, William Trevor and more

When Piper Weiss was a teen tennis player, her coach tried to kidnap another young athlete in a story that made the national news. How she felt about that is more complicated than you'd expect. Writer Ivy Pochoda, whom you readers know as the author of the terrific 2017 novel "Wonder Valley," talks to Weiss about her memoir "You All Grow Up and Leave Me" and draws on her own experiences as a national champion squash player to explore the relationships between young women and their coaches. Weiss comes to L.A. with her book on Monday.