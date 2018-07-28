Books: A literary woman with a hidden past

Hi, I’m books editor Carolyn Kellogg with our weekly newsletter.
THE BIG STORY
This week we’ve dedicated all of our print pages to a single story that tells the tale of Anna March, a writer who came to L.A. with a hidden past. Written by reporter Melissa Chadburn and me, the article is online now (come for the gifs, stay for the story). Here’s how it begins:
She threw a welcome party for herself at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, a beautiful old building with black and white marble, Alice-in-Wonderland floors. The guests, more than 400 of L.A.’s literati: authors, editors, publishers, book reviewers, literary agents, the local independent presses.
Anna March whisked in and out, a flash of pink hair in a polka-dot dress. The 2015 party at the Ace’s mezzanine bar, serving free drinks, was packed to overflowing.
March had never published a book but had been quietly working literary Los Angeles’ social media connections for months. A spunky, unapologetic, sex-positive feminist ready to raise hell, she was supportive and flattering. She was also conspicuously generous — concerned about the line of people waiting to get into the party, March asked a pair of new acquaintances if she should give $20 bills to those stuck on the sidewalk. The bill for the night would total more than $22,000.
Why is she doing this? people asked, stealing glances at March.
Some had a larger question: Who was Anna March?
BESTSELLERS
Now entering its whopping 96th week on the fiction bestseller list is “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.
On the nonfiction side, Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” is also long-lived; it’s in its 60th week on the list.
You can find all the books on our bestseller lists here.
Thanks for reading!