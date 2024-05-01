The week’s bestselling books, May 5

Hardcover fiction

1. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) The bestselling author’s new novel about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

Advertisement

4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

5. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) A magic-infused novel set in the Spanish Golden Age.

6. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

9. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

Advertisement

10. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the journey she and her husband embarked upon in the last years of his life.

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.

4. Knife by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $28) The renowned writer’s searing account of the 2022 attempt on his life.

Advertisement

5. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.

6. Shakespeare by Judi Dench, Brendan O’Hea (St. Martin’s Press: $32) The legendary actor’s journey through the plays of William Shakespeare.

7. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

8. The Work of Art by Adam Moss (Penguin Press: $45) A collection of conversations examining the complex work of making art by the former editor of New York magazine.

9. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

10. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $29) A look at our cognitive biases and the power, disadvantages and highlights of magical thinking.

…

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

3. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

4. Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

6. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $18)

7. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

5. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles (Abrams Image: $20)

6. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

10. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $20)